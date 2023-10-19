Mudrex Launches Saber.Money to Offer Onramp & Offramp Services in India

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 19: Mudrex, a globally renowned crypto investment platform headquartered in Bengaluru and San Francisco, backed by Y-Combinator, announced the launch of Saber.Money, to offer onramp and offramp services to B2B clients in India.

Saber.Money offers best conversation rates and easy integration for applications to accept fiat-to-crypto deposits and withdrawals seamlessly. The platform supports popular payment banking methods like IMPS, NEFT, UPI and RTGS and ensures that the transactions are faster, all while adhering to compliance and regulations in India.

Mudrex has enabled API-driven fiat and crypto payment methods and attracted businesses wanting to integrate crypto into their businesses including FireDrops, an NFT Marketplace powered by Jump.Trade on Flipkart, IndiGG, Polygon, ANQ Finance, Colexion, Acme, and Rage Fan. These early partnerships are a testament to the confidence that businesses have in the quality and reliability of Saber.Money's services.

In the recent announcement, Mudrex has obtained explicit certification from OAM in Italy. The company has already achieved FIU registration in India and Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) registration in the European Union, reinforcing its commitment to providing globally compliant cryptocurrency services.

Commenting on this, CEO and Co-founder Edul Patel, said, "We understood the immense potential of the infrastructure initially created for our internal purposes. With the launch of Saber.Money, we have taken the step to offer our expertise to businesses seeking effortless cryptocurrency integrations. As the demand for such services continues to rise across various regions, we are committed to expanding Saber.Money's reach globally".

Commenting on this, HeadFlipkart Labs and Category Experiences, Ravi Krishnan, said, "We have collaborated with Mudrex to enhance the payment experience for users on FireDrops. This strategic partnership provides users with seamless payment options on FireDrops. Mudrex's strong commitment to compliance and regulatory standards perfectly aligns with our dedication to ensuring customer security and trust. Thanks to the ease of integration, FireDrops was able to go live quickly with minimal effort, delivering a superior payment experience for users."

Commenting on this, Founder, IndiGG, Manish Agarwal, said, " Partnering with Saber.Money has allowed us to offer an even more versatile and secure payment method to our users. We believe this collaboration will greatly benefit our community, enabling hassle-free experience for gamers to get their income easily into their bank account."

About Mudrex

Launched in 2018, Mudrex has the vision of making crypto investing less risky and long-term so that ordinary investors can benefit from the massive wave of wealth creation. Founded by Edul Patel, Alankar Saxena, Rohit Goyal, Prince Arora the Y-Combinator backed enterprise has established a robust investing platform that can be used by both newcomers and seasoned investors. The US-headquartered and Bengaluru-based fintech startup aims to be the largest asset management platform for crypto.

