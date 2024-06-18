Mukesh Modi: A Visionary Filmmaker Bridging Hollywood and Bollywood

New Delhi (India), June 18: Film producer, director and writer Mukesh Modi is a well-known person in India and abroad. He keeps producing and directing Hollywood and Bollywood films. Mukesh Modi has recently received the ‘Dada Saheb Phalke Film Foundation Award 2024’. In which he has been honored with the ‘International Film Producer’ Award. His film ‘Political War’ has been released recently. Which is getting a good response from the audience.

This Hindi film is based on the 2024 elections. The film ‘Political War’, which shows the mirror of Indian politics and gives a good social message to the public, is available on indiefilmsworld.com OTT platform. The producer, director and story concept of this film is Mukesh Modi. In this film, there is another director with him who has taken over the reins of the film. There are three songs in the film ‘Political War’ and all three songs are message-oriented and entertaining. Mukesh Modi has first produced and directed the Hollywood film “The Elevator”. This film stars Oscar nominee “Eric Roberts” and other famous Hollywood actors.

The story of the film is a family drama based on a true incident.

Mukesh Modi is an international filmmaker and his passion is to give a message to the people through his films. He has made the documentary film “Vision” to inspire the community. His Hindi web series ‘Mission Kashi’ was released on OTT. The Hollywood short film ‘Bride of Zambia’ has been released. His upcoming psychological thriller Hollywood English Feature Film ‘Torn’, soon will be released on Amazon Prime. Another Hindi web series ‘Thugs of Arms' Will also going to be released on the OTT platform. His upcoming short film is ‘Aakhri Manzil’. On this Rakshabandhan, the production work of the film ‘Bandhan Ek Anokha Rishta’ showing the sacred love of brother and sister is going on.

Mukesh Modi keeps producing many films and short films. Mukesh Modi and his films have received many awards. He has been honored with Shiksha Shri and Maharashtra Shri Samman in Mumbai. He has been honored with ‘Bharat Gaurav Samman’ in Los Angeles USA. He has been honored with ‘Life Time Achievement Award’ by Suryadatta Education Foundation in Pune city. He has been honored by ‘Nar Seva Narayan Seva Sansthan’ of Rajasthan. Mukesh Modi has been honoured with many awards at national and international level.

Mukesh Modi has obtained a bachelor’s degree in commerce and economics. He has also done a course in textile. He started his career as a manufacturer and exporter of clothes. His company used to do export work in America, then he felt like going there and opening his own company and his dream came true. The name of his company is ‘Yash Import Inc’. Mukesh Modi is a successful businessman. He belongs to a middle-class family but he achieved success with his foresight, hard work and dedication. Mukesh Modi has achieved many achievements in his life in business world, film world and personal life. Along with film production and direction, Mukesh Modi keeps doing social work. He helps in organizing cataract camps and providing other medical services in Rajasthan and many cities. He donates clothes etc. to needy people in many cities.

Mukesh Modi is an influential and great person. Modi is a man of his word, honest, strong, self-confident and composed. You can see all his films, web series, short and documentary with many other Hollywood and Bollywood contents on indiefilmsworld.com

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor