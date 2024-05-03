MullenLowe Lintas Group commissions 'State of States', a pioneering study to deconstruct Indian cultures in collaboration with Quantum Solutions

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3: 'State of States' is an ambitious, one-of-a-kind, thought-leadership initiative undertaken by MullenLowe Lintas Group in collaboration with Quantum Consumer Solutions, to partner their clients in helping create deeper meanings for brands at a local/ethnic/cultural/sub-cultural level and win in the marketplace.

As one of the most diverse nations in the world, India boasts a rich tapestry of cultures, traditions, and languages across its vast expanse. The dynamic nature of Indian society necessitates a comprehensive understanding of regional nuances to effectively engage with consumers.

Through 'State of States', a first-of-its-kind research study, MullenLowe Lintas Group intends to deconstruct the 30 different cultures in India to have a far deeper understanding of the respective culture codes, tensions, and shifts that are happening, to craft brands of the future. There are profound ideas on every single culture, stories that will change the way brands can connect, the way they can lead, and the impact they can have on the world. The study offers an amazing cultural roadmap where innovative opportunities flourish, problems get solved, and expectations are exceeded.

Commenting on the study, S.Subramanyeswar (Subbu), Group CEO - India & Chief Strategy Officer - APAC of MullenLowe Group, said, "There is a rise in ethnic nationalism or localism or even ultra localism in India (and in fact, it's a global phenomenon too), in which identity is defined by perceived genetic, religious, or linguistic heritage beyond the democratic ideals or principles and our timing of this "State of States" study, a marvel of insight and practicality, couldn't have been better given the 'Winning in many Indias' agenda of many organizations in the country. While politicians use this to whip up fundamentalism outlining their terms of engagement, brands can certainly stoke pride, becoming the firms of endearment."

Sharing her enthusiasm on the partnership, Anju Joseph, Partner, Quantum Consumer Solutions, said, "Quantum is privileged to partner with a premier Advertising Agency like Lowe Lintas on this pioneering journey which dares to go beyond cultural stereotypes and seeks to truly and meaningfully understand what makes a culture tick. The findings have been revelatory and insightful. They provide a verdant landscape for crafting powerful brand strategies and creative expressions that resonate deeply with the audience. In retrospect, it is a wonder that no one has embarked on this audacious journey before this. But as Subbu says, everyone is not Lowe Lintas."

