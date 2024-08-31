Mumbai: 11th India Association Congress 2024 kicks off at Jio World Convention Centre

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 31 : The 11th India Association Congress, hosted at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, commenced on Saturday with a dynamic opening that brought together over 200 association leaders from across the country.

According to an official statement, the event, known for fostering collaboration and innovation among industry associations, marked a milestone as it set the stage for positioning Mumbai as a premier destination for global conferences.

The first day of the congress was highlighted by the introduction of five distinguished association leaders who were appointed as conference ambassadors.

These leaders, recognised for their expertise and contributions to their respective fields, will play a pivotal role in promoting Mumbai as a world-class hub for international conferences and conventions, the statement added.

The introduction ceremony took place in the presence of esteemed guests, including Suman Billa, IAS, Additional Secretary, Tourism, Government of India, and Senthil Gopinath, CEO of the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA).

