Mumbai Hosts Prestigious Bharat Business Awards 2024, Celebrating Excellence and Innovation in Indian Business

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5: Reseal.in, a renowned leader in market research, hosted the celebrated Bharat Business Awards 2024 on October 24 at the prestigious Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Auditorium. The event recognized exceptional achievements in business, bringing together industry leaders and honored guests, including Bollywood actress Shriya Saran and ERP.BZ founder and CEO Siddharth Dikshit, who presented awards to distinguished entrepreneurs.

This year's Bharat Business Awards celebrated innovation, leadership, and contributions to India's economic growth across various industries. Addressing the audience, Shriya Saran lauded the hard work and dedication of winners, highlighting the transformative role of business in shaping India's future. She emphasized, "Seeing such remarkable talent and innovation is truly inspiring. These awards celebrate individual achievements while illuminating the potential for growth and progress in India."

ERP.BZ, the event's main sponsor and a leading IT software company, was joined by supporting partners Raj Construction, Voxon, and Umanir. An ERP.BZ representative shared the company's pride in supporting a platform that acknowledges the determination of entrepreneurs and promotes excellence in business.

Sudhir Pathade, founder and CEO of Reseal.in, addressed the gathering, stating, "The Bharat Business Awards exist to strengthen India's economic foundation by recognizing and encouraging the work of entrepreneurs. We aim to bring their ideas and initiatives to the world stage, inspiring them to achieve even greater success."

The event was a proud moment for India's business community, showcasing their impact and setting a new benchmark for innovation. Sponsored by HR Polis, with Samachar Wani as the media partner and event management by Sure Me Digital, the Bharat Business Awards 2024 continues to inspire India's entrepreneurs to strive for greatness and contribute to national progress.

The list of awardees is as follows:

- Best ERP Solution to all Businesses for Integration Capabilities, Analytics & Reporting, Security Features & Implementation - ERP.BZ By Ilico Services Limited

- Most Trusted Commercial & Industrial Construction Company in Maharashtra - Raj Construction

- Best Healthcare & Agriculture Product Supplier Company in Chhattisgarh - Umanir Marketing Private Limited

- Most Renowned Industrial Paint Manufacturing Company in India - M/S Voxon Industries

- Best Electrical Consultant & Contractor in Karnataka - M/s NDD Electricals

- Most Renowned Cakes & Bakery Product Brand in Maharashtra - MVY Alchemy LLP

- Best Aviation Management College in West Bengal - Airway India Management College

- One of The Leading Skin Care Product Manufacturing Company in Maharashtra - Leafoberryy

- Best Catering Services Provider in Gujarat - Komal Dhosa

- Best Business Personality of The Year - Pranay Lahuji Khune

- Top Innovator of Exhibition Stall Fabrication - Inpeacemedia Concepts Pvt. Ltd

- Most Renowned Architecture, Designing & Planning Company in Telangana - Studio for Eclectic Architecture India Pvt ltd

- One of The Leading Heavy Equipment Sales & Services Provider Company in Gujarat - NK Earthmoving Corporation

- One of The Leading Property Solution Services Provider Company in Maharashtra - Nirmik Corp Pvt Ltd

- Best Fitness Coach & Nutritionist - AYS - Ashatang Yog Studio

- Best Family Therapist & Emotional Wellness Coach of The Year - KS Counsellor & More

- Best Innovation in Retail Chain of Lifestyle Products - TSF Variety Mega Mall (The Sunday Factory)

- Best Astrologer in Rajasthan - Ankush Bhargav

- Best Plywood Manufacturer Company in Bihar - Shree Ganpati Industries

- Best Sustainable Tourism Company - Travelfast Tourism Pvt Ltd

- Outstanding Contribution in Maritime Sector (Online Media) - Ashma Maritime Services Pvt Ltd

- Best Non-Veg Thalis & Biryanis in Pune - TIRANGA VEG NONVEG RESTAURANT

- Best Computer Training Institute in Mumbai - Shreenathji Computer Training Institute

- Most Trusted Education Institute in Madhya Pradesh - Brahma Vishnu Mahesh Coaching Centre

- Most Trusted Alkaline Water Purifier Company in India - Okyanus Aqua Tech Private Limited

- Excellence Contributions Towards Children's Education Support - Children's Heart Foundation

- Best Dietician & Nutritionist Of The Year - Dr Falguni Patel

- One of The Leading Education Consultancy Services Provider Company in Nashik - Bhavesh Overseas Education Consultancy

- Best Beauty Academy & Beauty Consultant in Mumbai - Lucky Beauty Clinic & Acadamy

- One of The Leading Jelly Candy & Chikki Manufacturing Company in Maharashtra - Shinde Food Product Relish

- Best Multicuisine Restaurant & Hotel Chain in Bangalore - Anantha Foods

- Best Educational Mentor in India - Gurushikhar IT-Medical

- Iconic Legend in The Field of Education & Social Activist - AL-KHATEEB POLYTECHNIC

- Most Renowned Construction Material Supplier Company in Gujarat - Akriti Sales Corporation

