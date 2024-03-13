Mumbai's CSMIA adjudged best with over 40 mn passengers in Asia Pacific region for 7th time

Mumbai, March 13 For the seventh consecutive year, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai has been ranked as the ‘Best Airport with over 40 million passengers’ in the Asia Pacific Region by the Airports Council International's (ACI) Airport Service Quality (ASQ) awards, an official spokesperson said here on Tuesday.

The ASQ awards are highly regarded in the aviation industry as they are based on passenger feedback and are considered a testament to the airport’s commitment to providing outstanding customer experience.

ACI World Director-General Luis Felipe de Oliveira said that “the ASQ awards celebrate more than outstanding customer experience; it recognises the innovation and dedication of your entire airport team. Congratulations to Mumbai International Airport for your hard work that is redefining the airport experience".

The award also celebrates CSMIA's successful efforts and dedication towards providing superior customer experiences and reflects its resolute commitment to delivering exceptional facilities and services, as demonstrated by various initiatives undertaken over the past year.

Some of these include completing a major re-carpeting project of Runway 14/32; enhancing safety standards; introduction of 'Taxiway Z', a pioneering effort to reduce ground delays, significantly lowering carbon emissions; and positioning CSMIA as a leader in environmental sustainability.

The CSMIA also introduced a dedicated domestic-to-domestic passenger transfer facility within Terminal-2 (T2), slashing the transit time for the travellers with connecting domestic flights.

In a further commitment to safety standards, the CSMIA commissioned a specialised Disabled Aircraft Recovery Kit (DARK), equipped with high-pressure lifting bags, making it the first airport in Asia to possess this facility.

DARK ensures efficient recovery processes for even the largest commercial aircraft.

Also, the installation of 2D Barcode readers and an advanced Parking Guidance System at Terminal 2 is streamlining the entry procedures and parking experience.

The DigiYatra initiative at Terminal 2 deploys artificial intelligence and facial recognition technology, which automates and accelerates the entire check-in experience, enabling paperless and seamless travel.

With infrastructure augmentation, the CSMIA now has a total of 5,735 sq mt of dedicated space for security screening, and 328 sq mt of newly-created domestic transfer security check area.

In November 2023, several achievements were notched by the CSMIA, including a record highest single-day passenger traffic on November 25, with 167,132 passengers traversing through CSMIA, including over 120,000 domestic and 46,000 international passengers.

Additionally, the CSMIA achieved a new single-day record of 1,032 Aircraft Traffic Movements (ATMs) on November 11, 2023, surpassing its previous records.

The airport’s Platinum Rating in the prestigious Green Airports Recognition (GAR) Programme 2023 by ACI Asia-Pacific highlights its dedication to sustainability and environmental stewardship.

ASQ surveys are conducted worldwide across airports where passengers are interviewed to rate the airport services before boarding their flight.

