Music Channel INN Dhamaka debut music video 'Daga' goes viral

Founded under the visionary leadership of Vikas Singh, Music Channel INN Dhamaka's debut music video '' released on their official YouTube Channel goes viral. The music video clocks one hundred thousand hits within hours of its release with all up-votes. The song has some incredible beats that let the listeners hum to its tune.

This new song is crooned by Neeat and Tapas Dhar, and directed by Ravan with Evena as assistant director. The song features Rahul Jadhav, Partha Sinha and Neeat who have done commendable job in the music video. Through this music channel, Vikas Singh company aims to nurture local talent with their visionary plans.

Expressing his joy about the success of the song, Vikas Singh stated, "I wouldn't call it overnight success, I have been doing my groundwork for a very long time. But I am happy with the success of Daga, our debut music video with Shivoham Entertainment Private Limited. This song would have not gone viral without the efforts of the whole team, so I thank my team for their hard work and dedication. This is just the beginning, in the future, I envision making more such music."

He further added, "India is blessed with talent, all one needs is the right kind of approach and vision. We at INN Dhamaka believe in quality over anything else. We are working on different spheres so that we could explore every type of music, ranging from classic, hip hop, rap, commercial numbers, and every possible language. The channel is solely designed to promote talent, and nothing else."

The debut song of INN Dhamaka is fast becoming popular among fans and social media is buzzing with reels. So if you haven't heard this song then go visit their official music channel and make your reels on this trending music.

