Music Is Limitless: Shruti Pathak on Passion, Purpose, and Staying True to Her Roots

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 2:With a career spanning Bollywood, Gujarati cinema, and independent music, Shruti Pathak has established herself as a versatile singer and lyricist. Known for memorable tracks such as Mar Jaawaan, Shubhaarambh, Tujhe Bhula Diya, and Patan na Patrani, she has also performed at over 2,000 live shows worldwide and collaborated on platforms like Coke Studio, MTV Unplugged, and The Dewarists. As she returns home to work on new projects and prepare for Navratri performances, she reflects on her musical journey, creative process, and the evolving landscape of Indian music.

How does it feel to be back home while working on new projects and preparing for Navratri performances?

It's always a great pleasure performing at my home pitch. But this time is gonna be extraordinarily special. Because the energy of Navratri is absolutely incredible, and the homeland will be thriving in the blissful, sparkly vibes of the festival.

You've sung across Bollywood, Gujarati music, and independent platforms. How do you adapt your voice and style to such diverse genres?

All three are unique experiences in themselves. Performing live is connecting with the audience one-on-one, which obviously is a very personal touch and a dream for any artist. While recording, be it a Bollywood song, an independent song, or a regional song, it's touching the hearts of millions through your music, and hence it's one of the most powerful experiences. Imagine connecting with someone you don't know or even see, just through your music. It's divine indeed. It wouldn't matter if it's a part of a Bollywood film, a Gujarati film or an independent platform. The idea is to become one with music and reach the right listener.

From Mar Jaawaan to Shubhaarambh and Patan na Patrani, your songs have become iconic. Which of these projects do you personally feel most connected to, and why?

It would be unfair to compare. Mar Jaawaan is my debut song and hence holds the most special place in my heart. Everything I am is because of this one song. So is Shubhaarambh, equally special. I wrote and sang Shubhaaarambh, not realising it would be loved and celebrated across the globe for decades. There's no celebration, festival, or win without the song. It's almost like I'm a part of everyone's special day and special moments. I feel blessed.

Patan na Patrani is a very powerful song. I absolutely loved singing it. And only grateful for all the awards and accolades it won for me ! God is kind.

You've also made a mark as a lyricist. How does the creative process of writing lyrics differ for you compared to singing?

Indeed, very different in nature. Singing, music is not just my profession. It's my passion. Cannot even imagine my life without singing. While Writing comes to me naturally, I enjoy the process. It gives me wings to express myself better.

Gujarati music has always been close to your heart. How do you see its growth and recognition on a national level in recent years?

I believe the transformation of Gujarati music and films is exceptional. It's beyond amazing how the growth has been in the last decade. Some really amazing work has been and is being done. For which most credit goes to Sachin Jigar, Parth Bharat Thakkar, Mehul Surti… Their contribution is invaluable in making the music iconic… Which has also led Gujarati music to go not just national but Global too. It's just a matter of time before you see it reaching different heights.

Having performed at over 2,000 live shows worldwide, what is the most memorable performance or audience reaction you've experienced?

It's a blissful experience each time. It's my most favourite place to be. Like every artist, I strive for the love of each and every one in the audience.

You've been part of Coke Studio, MTV Unplugged, and The Dewarists. How do such collaborations shape an artist's growth and versatility?

These are the experiences that build you as an artist. Collaborating with different artists, experimenting with genres, you learn a lot through the process. Versatility is crucial, too. As an artist, you cannot limit yourself because music itself is limitless. Everyone has a unique style, and adapting to that is an important factor in the process of making music. The growth only comes with time and experience.

You studied Psychology before entering music professionally. Do you think your academic background influences your artistry in any way?

Technically not, but understanding human minds and feelings is a wonderful help in making music or expressing myself through my music, too. So in a way, I can say, yes, it does help me to understand and emote better.

Finally, as you look ahead, what kind of projects or musical experiments excite you the most at this stage of your journey?

The world and music are constantly evolving. And I intend to grow and thrive along with it all. Listening to music is one of the most important parts of the journey. With the enormous potential, I feel more ambitious with the projects & musical experiences I want to create for myself going forward.

