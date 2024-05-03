Music of Punjabi film Nanak Naam Jahaaz Hai released Today

New Delhi [India], May 3: The music of the Punjabi film “Nanak Naam Jahaz Hai”, written and directed by Kalyaani Singh, a renowned director of Indian cinema and made under the banner of Right Image International, was released at the five-star Hotel Sun N sand Juhu, Mumbai.

The producers are Maan Singh and Vedant Singh. This film is a social film based on faith and belief. In the grand celebration of this film which awakens the passion for faith and belief, In the presence of film actor Mukesh Rishi, Vindu Dara Singh, actresses Ramandeep Kaur, Gurpreet Kaur, Rajesh Sehlot and playback singer Arvinder Singh and many Bollywood personalities, C.M.D. of “Sanatan World” music company SK.TIWARI.

Released the music of the film, other playback singers and female singers of this film are, Harshdeep Kaur, Tarannum Malik, Inderpreet Singh Kalyani Singh and Nakshatar Gill. In this episode of Faith and Trust, Reliance Entertainment presents and Right Image International Production’s latest Punjabi film ‘Nanak Naam Jahaz Hai’ is releasing worldwide on 24th May 2024.

