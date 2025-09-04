MX Advertising Powers Mahanagar Gas Limited's First-ever Brand Campaign: Mumbai Chalta hai MGL Par!

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4: Mahanagar Gas Ltd. (MGL), one of India's leading natural gas distribution companies, has unveiled its first-ever brand campaign 'Mumbai chalta hai MGL par!'. The campaign highlights MGL's indispensable role in the city's daily life, backed by powerful statistics that capture its scale and impact.

For over three decades, MGL has been at the heart of Mumbai's energy ecosystem. Today, the brand directly powers more than 28 lakh households with Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and fuels over 11 lakh vehicles with Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), while also serving industries and commercial establishments across the city.

Watch it on YouTube: www.youtube.com/watch?v=FB9KPmLbxj8

Neera Phate, Head Corporate Communications, MGL

"Every single day, millions of Mumbaikars depend on MGL, often without realising it. From fuelling kitchens in more than 28 lakh homes to powering over 11 lakh vehicles on our roads, MGL is truly a lifeline of the city. Mumbai chalta hai MGL par! is not just a campaign line; it is a reality we are proud to enable, and this campaign is a celebration of our inseparable bond with Mumbai."

The thought behind the campaign

Conceptualised by MX Advertising, the campaign marks a major milestone for MGL as it shifts from being seen purely as a utility provider to asserting its role as an enabler of Mumbai's unstoppable pace.

Ajit Nair, Director, MX Advertising

"The challenge was to craft a campaign that could capture the sheer scale of MGL's presence in Mumbai, while also building an emotional bridge with the city. Numbers became our storytelling tool because they don't just talk about reach, they highlight the magnitude of MGL's impact on everyday life. Mumbai chalta hai MGL par! is a simple line, but it captures the trust of millions and the impressive numbers that MGL has achieved in the last three decades."

A creative approach rooted in scale and pride

The campaign brings alive real Mumbai moments but anchors them in numbers that matter. Creatives showcase statistics like 'Kitchens in 28 lakh+ homes run on MGL PNG' or '11 lakh+ vehicles run on MGL CNG' everyday facts that reinforce how MGL fuels the city's rhythm.

Atif Shaikh, Creative Director, MX Advertising

"Instead of abstract promises, we chose to highlight hard facts. When we say that 28 lakh homes cook on MGL CNG and 11 lakh vehicles run on MGL PNG, it immediately builds credibility and pride. The creative idea was to combine numbers with human stories, so people see not just statistics, but their own lives reflected in the brand. That's how we arrived at a line as universal and true as Mumbai chalta hai MGL par!"

Taking the message to the streets, this multimedia campaign runs across print, outdoor, radio and digital platforms. The print-cum-outdoor campaign is also MX's first AI-generated campaign.

With this campaign driven by MX Advertising, MGL has made a decisive entry into brand-led communication, establishing itself not just as a utility, but as the very energy that keeps Mumbai moving.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor