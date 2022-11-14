My Talking Tree: An AI-integrated smart robotic teacher celebrates three years with 1200+ active users

My Talking Tree, a revolutionary product by Federal Soft Systems, is celebrating three years since inception with more than 1200 active users onboard. The Ai-powered interactive robot teacher aids children in building confidence and learning new things and has garnered a multitude of positive reviews so far.

The traditional education system is just not sufficient in preparing children for the modern world. As technology advances, so does our ability to enhance traditional methods of education by developing innovative Edutech products. By using AI in learning, kids' education will be more effective.

Artificial Intelligence has the potential to transform the way kids learn and imagine. Interactive learning is one of the major driving forces behind modern education systems. The global education landscape is evolving rapidly, and preschool education is at the forefront of this change. With the advancement of cutting-edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence, schools should offer a more personalized and engaging learning experience for children. One such example is the development of an AI-integrated interactive robotic teacher, My Talking Tree manufactured by FSS, specifically designed to assist preschool children in their learning process through an interactive learning approach. It is a revolutionary Edutech product that utilizes AI technology to provide an interactive and concept-oriented learning experience for kids to boost their STEM Education. This innovative product is the first of its kind and has been engineered with cutting-edge AI technology to interact with children and help them uplift their confidence and reach their full potential in today's digital society.

My Talking Tree aka Mr. DUDU is an AI-Integrated robotic teacher that helps preschool children learn through interactive play. It was developed with the aim to provide an immersive and fun learning environment for kids to boost their academic achievement. Mr. DUDU not only helps kids to learn, but he also develops each kid into a true genius and instils broad social skills in them.

"We can now finally say goodbye to the traditional education model and usher in a new era of global schooling."

The innovative Edutech product is the first of its kind and has been engineered with cutting-edge AI technology to interact with children and help them enhance their confidence and reach their full potential. In addition to being an excellent teaching companion, Mr. DUDU is also a lot of fun! His friendly personality and entertaining antics are sure to put a smile on any child's face.

Mr. DUDU has been hailed as a breakthrough in the Edutech domain for its ability to adapt and change the way it interacts with children. My Talking Tree is designed to be very alluring to kids with an engaging & attractive voice. Through its visual, aural, and verbal engagement, Mr. DUDU offers a tailored learning adventure for kids to revolutionize the way they learn and imagine. By offering a more engaging and immersive learning experience, Mr. DUDU is helping to set a new standard for preschool education globally.

"Revolutionize the way your kids learn with Mr. DUDU. A smart AI-Integrated robotic teacher in the Edutech realm to unlock kids' cognitive skills & reach their full potential!!"

