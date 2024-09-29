Myntra attracts 120 million visitors as highly anticipated Big Fashion Festival kicks off

Bengaluru, Sep 29 The ongoing edition of the Big Fashion Festival has been off to a stellar start. With 120 million visitors during Early Access and Day 1, Myntra witnessed customers exhibiting high shopping intensity across core fashion and emerging categories.

At the kick-off of the much-awaited shopping extravaganza, Myntra witnessed 15X new users over BAU joining the platform, and a ~2X spike in OPM (orders per minute) at peak over last year, in the opening hour of the event.

Starting at midnight, in just the first hour of the event, customers shopped 700 T-shirts, 420 jeans, 330 pairs of shoes, and 100 lipsticks per minute, illustrating the high momentum, which has been continuing since.

In addition to a notable demand for core fashion categories, categories like Beauty & Personal Care and Sports footwear recorded over 50 per cent rise in demand while Home and Wearables have recorded over 100 per cent rise in demand compared to the same period last year so far.

Myntra’s Gen-Z fashion platform, FWD, saw demand soar by ~2.6X over BAU, with both metro and non-metro customers enthusiastically engaging with the platform.

"We have been witnessing an amazing response across the core fashion and emerging categories right from the pre-buzz period and that momentum sustains. Demonstrating excitement for the much-awaited festive shopping extravaganza in lifestyle space, the Big Fashion Festival saw a 4X rise in orders over BAU on the opening day of the event, along with 5.5X more Insiders (members of Myntra’s loyalty programme) over BAU shopping during the first 2 hours of the Early Access. We are also seeing a notable demand coming from both metros and non-metros, with approximately ~45 per cent of orders coming from Tier 2 & 3 cities and beyond,” Neha Wali, Head of Revenue, Myntra.

Unlocking maximum value across Fashion and Beauty shopping, Myntra witnessed 8X growth in transactions over BAU by customers using the Myntra Kotak co-branded card on day 1.

