Nakul Sharedalal featured in ALB Super 50 Lawyers in India

Ahmedabad-based IP lawyer is the first from Gujarat to make it to the prestigious list

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 13: Renowned Intellectual Property (IP) lawyer from Ahmedabad, Nakul Sharedalal has achieved a significant milestone by being featured in the ALB Super 50 Lawyers in India list, an initiative by Asian Legal Business (ALB) that recognises exceptional private practitioners in India for exceptional client service.

The lawyers featured in the ALB Super 50 Lawyers in India were felicitated at a grand function at The Leela Place in New Delhi on Thursday. Notably, this is the third edition of the prestigious ranking but the very first time that a legal eagle from Gujarat has made it.

“I am truly overwhelmed to be featured in the ALB Super 50 Lawyers in India alongside some legal veterans and icons. I express my sincere gratitude to Asian Legal Business and my clients whose positive feedback made this achievement possible. This recognition will serve as a continuous source of motivation for me to ensure even better client servicing,” Mr Sharedalal said about his achievement.

Incidentally, this is not the first time Mr Sharedalal has been featured in an elite list. He has previously been named a Top IP Lawyer by Asian Legal Business India and Thomson Reuters in the annual ranking of Top IP Lawyers for three consecutive years from 2020 to 2022, becoming the first and only lawyer from Gujarat to feature in the rankings three times in a row.

Mr Sharedalal completed his Master of Law from the Queen Mary University of London and has been practising IP Law for the last 14 years. He has also served as the Chairman of Assocham Gujarat’s IPR Council and actively participates in various local and international industry bodies as a mentor and advisor. He is a regular speaker at various forums, including chambers, associations, institutions and universities and shares his views on IPR, a subject that is very close to his heart.

Coming back to ALB Super 50 Lawyers in India, the lawyers featured in the list were selected based on client recommendations sent directly to ALB between April and May 2023. More than 1,000 recommendations were received for over 100 lawyers. The evaluation took into account the work of the lawyers and the commercial standing of clients. Key work done in the past year and earlier, key clients, and the market reputation of the candidate and firm were the other factors considered in the ranking process.

