Namitesh Roy Choudhury assumes the role of Vice Chairman and Managing Director for LANXESS India region

Mumbai, 18 July,2022–Effective July 1, 2022 Namitesh Roy Choudhury assumes the role of Vice Chairman and Managing Director of LANXESS India Private Limited. He also takes on the responsibility of Region Head for India.

In this new role, he will represent the businesses of LANXESS India to the global organization and will report to Dr. Anno Borkowsky, member of the Board of Management and head of all the four regions, globally.

Roy Choudhury has been the Executive Director since 1 October, 2021 and Vice President, Industrial & Environmental Affairs for LANXESS India since 2007. He moved to the LANXESS India organization in 2004 after the carve out from Bayer as the Head of Production, Technology, Safety & Environment (PTSE) and Capital Investment.

Backed by over 30 years of experience, he has executed several projects at the greenfield LANXESS manufacturing site in Jhagadia, Gujarat, including state-of-the-art ion exchange resins plant for business unit Liquid Purification Technologies, compounding facility for business unit High Performance Materials and relocation of the Rubber Chemicals business and Rubber Compounding facilities.

Roy Choudhury is also the Chair of the Indian Bromine Platform (IBP).

Prior to joining LANXESS, Roy Choudhury spent 16 years at Bayer in various departments such as plant engineering, central engineering and energy & environment projects. He also spent three years in China executing projects for Bayer. Prior to joining Bayer, he also worked with the Tata Group in the beginning of his career.

“On behalf of the entire Board of Management, I would like to thank Namitesh Roy Choudhury for his excellent work to date and wish him every success in his new tasks,” said Borkowsky.

