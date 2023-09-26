Narayan Seva Sansthan Transforms Lives of over a Thousand Differently-abled Individuals in Kenya, Applauded by the High Commission of India

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 26: Narayan Seva Sansthan, based in Udaipur, Rajasthan, which has been providing free services in the field of disability, has transformed the lives of nearly a thousand differently-abled individuals in Kenya. This remarkable initiative has made a significant impact in the direction of bringing joy and ease to the challenging lives of these differently-abled individuals, who have lost their limbs due to birth defects, accidents, or illnesses.

Prashant Agarwal, the president of the Sansthan, mentioned that Narayan Seva Sansthan has been running various humanitarian projects for 39 years. The Sansthan has provided medical treatment to over 4.5 lakh differently-abled individuals and has fitted over 40,000 of them with modular artificial limbs. The Sansthan is extending its support to underprivileged, distressed, remote, and foreign differently-abled individuals in their own cities and countries. The guiding principle of our Sansthan's founding chairman is "Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah" (May all be happy) and "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (The world is one family), and we are implementing our projects worldwide with this sentiment in mind.

He said that in the same sequence, Narayan Seva Sansthan has conducted camps in six locations in Kenya, including Nairobi, Meru, Mombasa, and others, where over 600 differently-abled individuals have been assessed for limb fitting. In the coming days, they will receive artificial limbs. Additionally, the Sansthan has also organized artificial limb fitment camps in Nairobi and Meru. In this, nearly 400 people were provided with modern Narayan limbs, along with training to walk by our skilled doctors and technical team.

The chief guest at the Mombasa camp was Rohit Vadhwana, the High Commissioner of India, who appreciated the services provided to differently-abled individuals by the Sansthan and pledged support in every possible way. During this period, distinguished guests, including County Ambassador John Mitisho, Kenya Parliament Member Mohammed Jute, and John Mathews, also visited the Sansthan's services and were deeply impressed.

Rajat Gaur, the Head of the Maha Gangotri Department, welcomed all the guests and briefed them about the Sansthan's upcoming five-year vision document. A 10-member team led by Jasbir Singh, the Sansthan's publicity in-charge, served for the Kenya service. Narayan Seva Sansthan received special support in Kenya from Lord Mahavir Group Followers, Joint Group, and Mombasa Cement. Contributions from social workers like Mukesh Bhai Desai, Kewal Bhai, Neelam Bhai, Hasmukh Bhai Patel, Milan Bhai, Anil Tailor, and many others were instrumental in the success of this humanitarian effort.

The coordinators of this camp, Tarun Nagda, and Achal Singh Bhati, made arrangements for the transportation of differently-abled individuals to the camp location. The Health Ministry of Kenya and the Prosthetic and Orthotic Association of Kenya also provided invaluable support. Narayan Seva Sansthan will soon organize distribution camps to improve the lives of 600 differently-abled individuals in Kenya.

