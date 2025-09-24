Narayana Health City Marks Landmark Achievement with Over 1 Lakh Neurology Procedures

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 24: Narayana Health City has crossed a historic milestone of over 1 lakh neurological procedures in 20 years, reinforcing its position as a national leader in advanced Brain and Neuro Care. This achievement reflects two decades of cutting-edge treatments, pioneering technology, and unwavering patient trust.

From life-threatening seizures to a Brain Stroke and a rare movement disorder, specialists at Narayana Health City, Bengaluru, have transformed the lives of multiple patients through state-of-the-art neurological care and seamless multidisciplinary teamwork.

The first case involved a 21-year-old university student, Ms Deepa (name changed), who arrived with persistent seizures after an initial treatment elsewhere. She was in super-refractory status epilepticusa condition in which seizures continue beyond 24 hours despite aggressive medication. Over a period of nearly seven weeks, a coordinated team of neurologists, epileptologists, critical-care experts, nurses, and neuro-rehab therapists provided intensive treatment, including multiple anaesthetic-coma therapies, anti-seizure medicines, and immunotherapy. Against the odds, she gradually regained full consciousness. She is now able to walk unaided and live independently.

"Seizures lasting more than five minutes are a medical emergency. Early recognition and rapid treatment can be life-saving," emphasised Dr. Gopal Krishna Dash, Senior Consultant Epileptologist, Narayana Health City.

The second patient, Mr. Rajesh (name changed), aged 50 years, experienced severe upper-body dystonia (a movement disorder), endured months of relentless, involuntary backward arching that left him unable to sit or stand comfortably. Oral medications and botulinum toxin injections failed to help. The team recommended Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS)implanting tiny electrodes to correct abnormal brain signals. Within a month of fine-tuning the stimulation, his symptoms had reduced significantly, and he now enjoys a near-normal life.

"Awareness of DBS for movement disorders remains low, yet its benefits can be dramatic. Its indications are expanding rapidly and deserve wider recognition," noted Dr. Kuldeep Shetty, Consultant Movement Disorders Specialist, Narayana Health City.

"One in every four Individuals is at risk of stroke in their entire lifetime, and one in every fifty individuals will have an aneurysm in the brain, which is treatable. Even if there are subtle symptoms, it is advisable to undergo urgent CT or MR angiography. Timely interventions like Mechanical Thrombectomy, Carotid Stenting, Flow diverter, etc, are available, which can protect the brain and help patients return to normal life. At Narayana Health, we run a Neurological Program with super-specialists working on different domains ranging from Stroke and Interventional Neurology to Epilepsy to Movement Disorder," said Dr. Vikram Huded, Senior Consultant, Director and Clinical Lead, Interventional Neurology Program, Narayana Health.

"While I was driving from Goa to Bangalore, I experienced weakness due to a TIA, and my daughter was quick to note it. She drove me to a hospital where a CT scan revealed the issue. I then came down to Narayana Health City in Bangalore, where I underwent a carotid stenting procedure. To my surprise, it was painless and smooth. A TIA is a medical emergency acting fast makes all the difference. Thank you to the Narayana Health team for the expert clinical care from the Clinical and Nursing teams. This ensured that I was able to get back to my regular activities and, in fact, am feeling much better than I was before. My recovery has been possible only because my daughter did not delay in taking me to a hospital. I urge everyone don't wait, seek help immediately. I would also like to congratulate the Narayana Health team for achieving this significant milestone of 1 lakh neuro procedures, and I am happy to grace this occasion as an ex-patient," said renowned singer Mr. Lucky Ali.

These two storiesspanning critical care, advanced imaging, and minimally invasive procedures demonstrate how early diagnosis, technology-driven treatments, and coordinated expertise can restore lives. Narayana Health continues to set new benchmarks in comprehensive brain and neuro care, offering patients and their families a future filled with renewed hope.

About Narayana Health:

Narayana Health, founded by Dr. Devi Shetty and headquartered in Bengaluru, is a leading presence in the global healthcare landscape. As one of the largest healthcare providers in India, Narayana Health operates a comprehensive range of primary, secondary, and super-specialty tertiary care facilities across India and the Caribbean. The group's Centres of Excellence in various medical domains, a team of 18,822 dedicated professionals, including 3,868 skilled doctors and specialists, and a relentless focus on patient well-being and clinical excellence underscore its position as a beacon of hope and healing in the healthcare industry.

Narayana One Health (NH Integrated Care) and Narayana Health Insurance are subsidiaries of Narayana Health.

For more information, visit https://www.narayanahealth.org/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor