Narayana Murthy releases Madan Mohanka's biography "I Did What I Had To Do"

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 3 (/BusinessWire India): A biography on Madan Mohanka, revered business leader and Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad alumni, was launched by Chief Guest Narayana Murthy today. The book, titled "I Did What I Had To Do" provides a detailed account of Mohanka's rise to success and offers an in-depth view of the belief systems that paved the way to his meteoric rise.

Written by Anjana Dutt, a columnist and an advertising professional with three decades of creative experience in graphic design and filmmaking. Anjana chronicles the life and times of Madan Mohanka. "I Did What I Had To Do" is the story of his humble beginnings at a pathshala in the outskirts of Jamshedpur to becoming the Chairperson of TEGA, a global leader in manufacturing for the mining and mineral beneficiation industry. The book is based on extensive interviews with Madan Mohanka, as well as his family, friends, classmates and colleagues.

Unveiling the book, Narayana Murthy said " I am pleased to release this biography today. Madan's story will provide valuable insights and inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs as well as business leaders. A man who believes in action, his biography is aptly titled "I Did What I Had To Do" and I thoroughly enjoyed reading about his life, his business acumen and his dedication to education for the disadvantaged."

Former IIM Ahmedabad Professor Dr Jahar Saha, who shares a deep friendship with Madan Mohanka has written the Foreword to the biography. Having known Mohanka since he was a second year student in the two year PGP course at IIM Ahmedabad in 1966, Saha described to the audience how a young Madan was a risk-taker, who made mistakes and took ownership of all his dynamic decisions, a trait all start-up entrepreneurs must display.

An octogenarian, Madan Mohanka was born in 1943 and is a witness to post-liberalization India and a testament to India's growth as a financial capital of the world. In "I Did What I Had To Do", readers will learn about Mohanka's early life, the impact of his learnings at IIM Ahmedabad, his entrepreneurial genius, his decision making abilities in times of crisis and the value systems that helped him overcome the challenges he faced along the way. The book also provides a behind-the-scenes look at Mohanka setting up his business -TEGA Industries and the strategies that he employed to achieve success in India and abroad.

A supporter of the Government of India's 'Make in India' initiative, TEGA built the Dahej plant in Gujarat in 2014, dedicated to meet the international market requirements.

The Vote of Thanks was given by Mehul Mohanka, son of Madan Mohanka. He expressed his sincere gratitude to Narayana Murthy for his presence at this milestone event for his father. He thanked the august audience for their presence. In the audience were distinguished dignitaries across the spectrum from former attorney general of India, directors of IIMs to directors of management institute, members of the media, students, friends and family. Over 1500 Tega employees watched the event on live stream from India, Ghana, South Africa, Australia, USA, Canada, Sweden, Brazil, Russia and UAE.

The launch of the biography met with enthusiasm from both the business community and the public. The Biography "I Did What I Had To Do" by Anjana Dutt is available for purchase now at major bookstores and online retailers.

