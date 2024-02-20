Narayana Schools: Shaping Future Leaders and Setting Elite World Records

VMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 20: The Narayana Group of Schools in India proudly marks 45 years of educational excellence. Renowned for quality education at all levels, the schools consistently produce top-ranking students in competitive exams like JEE and NEET. With more than four decades of academic excellence, Narayana, as pioneers committed to holistic child development, has spread across 18 branches in West Bengal. The curriculum and facilities exemplify the dedication to quality education at Narayana. Narayana Schools have set a new world record certified by Elite World Records and India Records Academy.

Ponguru Subrahmanyam, Chairman of Narayana Schools in West Bengal, proudly announced, "In our dedicated efforts to nurture the cognitive abilities of students at Narayana, 185 students attempted a remarkable feat, with 178 achieving world records recognized by Elite World Records and India Records Academy." He expressed his delight at the students' exceptional performance in the category, "Most Participants Identifying Digital Images of Inventors and Recalling Their Inventions Using the Associative Memory Technique in 12 Hours," highlighting their impressive cognitive prowess and innovative learning techniques. Subrahmanyam emphasized Narayana Schools' steadfast commitment to fostering academic excellence and cognitive development among young learners.

Prem Sai Ponguru, Director of Narayana Schools in West Bengal, proudly received citations from Elite World Records and India Records Academy for the groundbreaking achievement. At the citation ceremony, he emphasized the significance of cognitive memory techniques in enhancing learning and retention, reaffirming Narayana Schools' commitment to state-of-the-art educational approaches fostering cognitive development and academic excellence, facilitating the holistic development of each child at Narayana. Ponguru wholeheartedly appreciated the Academic Head, CEO, Cluster Managers, Cluster Principals, Principals, Teachers, and Students for their efforts in bringing glory to the institution and extended gratitude to the supportive parents.

Priyanka Mukherjee, Academic Head of Narayana Schools, detailed how our young prodigies demonstrated mastery of the associative memory technique, adeptly identifying inventors from digital images and recalling associated inventions. The challenge involved displaying a sequence of images, with each student allocated 3 to 6 minutes to identify 100 inventors and recollect their groundbreaking inventions. In an extraordinary 12-hour relay, these 185 students showcased exceptional talents, accomplishing a new world record. This monumental achievement is a testament to their unwavering dedication, involving over two months of rigorous training for this global talent festival, further she added.

Deblina Saha, CEO of Narayana Schools (West Bengal), at the citation ceremony, congratulated the students and teachers for an inspiring feat in memory and innovation! She further stated during her keynote address that the achievement echoes Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam's words: 'Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action.' Keep dreaming, learning, and pushing boundaries. Your dedication is truly commendable!", she concluded.

T. Premlatha, Project Coordinator, stated that it was a team effort of all the teachers and students at Narayana Schools for the past three months. This accomplishment not only underscores the dedication and excellence cultivated within the institution but also marks a significant milestone in its commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals, she further added.

Lau Thien Poh, Chief Executive Officer of Elite World Records (Singapore), stated that the Associative Memory Technique employed in this record-breaking attempt is not only a tool for recalling information but also a fundamental aspect of cognitive development. By associating images with information, children enhance their memory retention and cognitive abilities. This technique fosters critical thinking, problem-solving skills, and creativity, which are essential for overall development. "I appreciate Narayana Schools (West Bengal) for their efforts and accomplishment," he further stated.

Archana Rajesh, Adjudicator at Elite World Records, reported that at Narayana Schools in West Bengal, 185 pre-primary and primary students aged 3 to 7 years participated in a 12-hour relay, showcasing their proficiency in the associative memory technique. During this event, students identified the names of inventors and recalled their inventions while images of the inventors were displayed. The relay continued without interruption for 12 consecutive hours, with each student participating one after the other in a series. The students demonstrated accuracy, sharpness, brilliance, and active participation throughout the event. Out of the 185 students, 178 qualified for the world record, with an impressive 85 students achieving 100% perfection during the record attempt, which is remarkable. Archana Rajesh commended the school management for their efforts in organizing such an event.

K.R. Venkatesvaran, Records Manager at India Records Academy, quoted the revered Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, stating, "All of us do not have equal talent. But, all of us have an equal opportunity to develop our talents." This sentiment resonates with the essence of the event held at Narayana Group of Schools in West Bengal, where students have unleashed their latent abilities, proving that given the right opportunity, anyone can achieve greatness. This achievement has made India proud and serves as an example that the future of our country lies within the hands of these young blood, he further pointed.

Parents and grandparents of the record aspirants witnessed the grand citation ceremony held at Kolkata and appreciated the efforts of the management and teachers for providing such a global opportunity to their children. All were elated after seeing their children receive the citation, with a satisfaction that their children are now champions of champions, the world champions.

