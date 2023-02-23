NAREDCO MAHI announces its 2nd National Convention

NAREDCO MAHI established with a vision to enrich, empower, educate, and encourage the participation of women in real estate and allied industries, announces its second national convention on 3rd March at New Delhi.

The upcoming convention will encompass a wide range of seminars that will be focused on four distinct themes, namely water conservation, gender empowerment in the real estate industry, sustainable building practices, and startup development. The convention aims to generate insightful conversations and lively debates about the real estate industry's ability to recycle wastewater, achieve net-zero water waste, and provide sustainable, energy- and water-efficient solutions.

In addition, the event will shed light on the essential components of gender integration, and how society is moving towards empowering women. The discussions will cover gender pay equity in the real estate industry and address the issue of underrepresentation. The convention presents a valuable opportunity to gain knowledge and insight into these important topics and explore how the real estate industry can contribute to creating a better future.

The convention's goal is to highlight the contributions and potential of women in real estate while also engaging in meaningful discussion about some crucial issues facing the sector, such as sustainability, environment-conscious practices and industry-wide policy frameworks, and innovative technology in real estate development.

The themes for the sessions will include: ways to go "Jal Bachao Kal Bachao," Empowering women in the real world, Green building & sustainability and Realty women entrepreneurs and startups.

The convention to bring together executives from both the public and private sectors, along with the management of NAREDCO and NAREDCO MAHI. The day-long event will feature keynote speakers such as Manoj Joshi, IAS, Secretary of the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, Roopa Mishra, IAS, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, and D Thara, IAS, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs. Additionally, the event will be graced by esteemed personalities including Parveen Jain, Chairman of NAREDCO, Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, Vice Chairman of NAREDCO, Rajan Bandelkar, President of NAREDCO, and Dr Ananta S. Raghuvanshi, President of NAREDCO MAHI.

This convention provides a significant opportunity to meet and listen to professionals, service providers, and business owners from across the country.

"Over the past decade, the real estate industry has undergone substantial upheaval. The industry has changed from being mostly informal and unorganised to becoming more structured and organised. Some good talent, regardless of gender, has emerged as a result of the sector's formalisation and consolidation. The entry of large corporations into the sector has also increased opportunities for professional women. This does not negate the fact that there are still areas of the real estate market where women find it difficult to get into. Therefore, it will be beneficial to see women in top positions in the real estate sector since they will act as mentors and role models for the subsequent wave of female workers. Furthermore, women require the trust of their peers, bosses, and clients in order to prove their worth in the real estate industry, or any other profession for that matter," said Dr Ananta S. Raghuvanshi, President, NAREDCO MAHI.

"Women have been breaking free from the constraints of a patriarchal society in recent years, reaching new heights in a variety of fields, including real estate. The fact that the industry is now much more organised and provides equal opportunity for everyone is one of the major paradigm shifts. Businesses are increasingly considering adopting a more inclusive workplace culture. Additionally, more and more women are ascending to executive roles in the real estate sector, shattering the adage about the "glass ceiling." Moving forward, we must maintain our focus and create "policy frameworks" that can draw a broad workforce to real estate careers. To create a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive workforce, organisations must continue to prioritise Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) efforts," stated Rajan Bandelkar, President, NAREDCO.

The skill and ingenuity that women possess has been well recognized, and women are building their repertoires in real estate and various asset classes, as executives, promoters, architects, designers, developers, realtors, lawyers or consultants, among others.

The main goal of NAREDCO MAHI is to provide women leaders and business owners with a platform that will further enable inclusion, knowledge sharing, mentoring, and networking in order to advance the real estate and housing industries by empowering women to participate in the creation of national policies, programmes, and fiscal reforms. The mission of NAREDCO MAHI is to advance equality of opportunity and professional competence. A new wave of female entrepreneurs is emerging in the real estate sector as more and more women actively participate in all facets of real estate development, purchase, and sale.

