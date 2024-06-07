Nargis: A Mesmerizing Journey Set in Kashmir's Beauty, Premiering Worldwide on June 29, 2024

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7: The upcoming release of the highly anticipated film, "Nargis," is written, produced, and directed by the acclaimed Khalid Mohammad. This cinematic masterpiece stars Bollywood legends Hema Malini, Naseeruddin Shah, Zeba, and Mansoor Ali, promising an unforgettable experience for audiences worldwide.

"Nargis" takes viewers on an emotional journey set against the breathtaking backdrop of Kashmir. The film's storyline is further enriched by Zeba's captivating portrayal of a character who is deaf, dumb, and mute. Her performance, combined with her mesmerizing beauty, is set to win hearts and leave a lasting impression.

The film's musical score, composed by Basu Chakraborty, features the voices of legendary singers Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, and Jagjit Singh, ensuring a soundtrack that will resonate deeply with audiences.

The stellar supporting cast includes Raza Murad, Aroon Bakshi, Anant Mahadevan, Neelam, Archana Puran Singh, Amjad Khan, and many more, each bringing their unique talents to this extraordinary film.

Proudly distributed by Balkrishna Shrivastava, owner of A One Cine Creations, "Nargis" is set to release worldwide on June 29, 2024. The excitement surrounding the film was palpable at the trailer and music launch event held at IMPPA on June 4, 2024. The event saw the presence of industry stalwarts such as Farida Jalal, Raza Murad, Aroon Bakshi, and many other renowned figures who showered immense love and praise on the film.

The overwhelming support and anticipation from the industry insiders underscore the film's potential to become a landmark in Indian cinema. "Nargis" is not just a film; it is an artistic triumph that promises to touch hearts and inspire minds.

Khalid Mohammad

Khalid Mohammad is a distinguished filmmaker known for his compelling storytelling and directorial prowess. With "Nargis," he brings his vision to life, offering a poignant narrative that celebrates the beauty and complexity of human emotions.

A One Cine Creations

A One Cine Creations, under the leadership of Balkrishna Shrivastava, is dedicated to bringing quality cinema to audiences around the globe. With a commitment to excellence, A One Cine Creations continues to be a prominent name in the film distribution industry.

