Nargis Dutt Foundation Felicitates Meritorious Scholarship Students on Shri Sunil Dutt’s Birth Anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9: On the auspicious occasion of Shri Sunil Dutt's birth anniversary, the Nargis Dutt Foundation (NDF) proudly hosted its annual scholarship felicitation program on June 6, 2025, honouring excellence, perseverance, and dreams turned into reality. Held in the spirit of empowerment through education, the event recognized the top achievers among 400 scholarship recipients supported by the Foundation from grade VIII to postgraduation across Medical, Engineering, and Master’s programs.

As a GiveIndia Gold Certified and GuideStar India Gold Certified NGO, NDF has long championed the cause of education for deserving yet underprivileged students. This year's event was a resounding celebration of talent, hard work, and community support.

The evening brought together donors, well-wishers, and supporters who have helped make these scholarships possible. Nargis Dutt Foundation appreciated the continuous support of Khalid & Zeyna Ansari Charitable Foundation, RBL Bank Ltd and Hasbro India Toys Pvt Ltd. for their generous donations. In addition to the award distribution, the event featured an array of engaging games, gifts, music & dance that reflected the joy and enthusiasm of the student community. The event was graced by Mr Jassim Biljeek, Vice Consul General at the Consulate of the Kingdom of Bahrain in Mumbai.

Addressing the gathering, Chairperson & Trustee Priya Dutt shared a heartfelt message “This scholarship program is not just about financial aid; it’s about believing in potential. Each of our students represents a future of possibilities that would make my father, Sunil Dutt, immensely proud.”

Among the honoured students was Vedprakash Dubey, pursuing MBBS, who said, “When all the roads ahead of me were closed, the Nargis Dutt Foundation became a ray of hope and helped me.”

Shumaila Khan, final year engineering student in Artificial Intelligence & Data Science, added, “It wasn't just about funding my education, NDF gave me a sense of responsibility, to give back, to guide others, and to prove that even first-generation learners can lead the way.”

Govind More, completing his Master’s in Social Work from TISS, expressed, “To me NDF means – empowering marginalised communities through scholarships and mentoring to bridge the gap.”

The event was a powerful reminder of the transformative role that education and support can play in shaping lives. The Nargis Dutt Foundation remains committed to nurturing bright minds and ensuring that no dream is left behind due to financial constraints.

As the evening concluded with joyful celebrations and camaraderie, it was evident that Shri Sunil Dutt's legacy of compassion and service continues to inspire generations.

