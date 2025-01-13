NARS Cosmetics partners with NYKAA: Expands its footprint in India

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13: NARS Cosmetics, the globally celebrated beauty brand founded by renowned makeup artist and photographer Francois Nars, is expanding its retail presence in India with its launch on India's leading beauty and lifestyle destination Nykaa (online and in select stores) starting January 10th, 2025. This strategic partnership underscores NARS' commitment to making its iconic product range more accessible to Indian consumers, ensuring they can experience the brand both online and through in-store interactions.

By expanding its reach to Nykaa, India's largest Omnichannel beauty retailer, NARS aims to strengthen its footprint and cater to the growing customer demand for premium and high performing beauty products.

With its bold, bestselling formulas and cutting-edge artistry, NARS is renowned for cult-classics like Light Reflecting™ Foundation, Orgasm Blush, Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation, and Radiant Creamy Concealerall of which will now be easily accessible to Indian consumers through Nykaa's expansive platform.

Speaking on this partnership, Sanjay Sharma, India Country Head, Shiseido Group says "Partnering with Nykaa marks a significant milestone for NARS in India as we continue to expand our reach and strengthen our presence in this dynamic market. This collaboration aligns with our vision of creating meaningful touchpoints for consumers, ensuring greater accessibility to our products and allowing them to discover, experience, and embrace NARS' artistry-driven approach to beauty. NARS has always been about empowering individuals to express themselves through artistry, and we believe this partnership will inspire and connect with an even broader audience of beauty enthusiasts across India."

Anchit Nayar, Executive Director and CEO, Nykaa Beauty, said "At Nykaa, we are committed to bringing the finest beauty brands that resonate with our consumers' desires for innovation and excellence. NARS, known for its bold artistry and timeless products, is a brand we've long admired. We're thrilled to introduce NARS to our platform, confident that it will inspire consumers to embrace their unique beauty and push the boundaries of self-expression."

With this launch, NARS continues to deliver its innovative, rule-breaking beauty solutions to the dynamic Indian beauty landscape, empowering consumers to experience the brand's artistry and excellence like never before.

NARS is available on the Nykaa website, app and select retail stores across

India. Shop here: Discover NARS on Nykaa

