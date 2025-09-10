NASA's NISAR Mission in India Supported by InCorp Advisory's Cross-Border Expertise

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10: InCorp Advisory, an Ascentium Group company has engaged with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) to advise on Indian Tax Regulations, including benefits under India-US Double Tax Avoidance Agreement, and the related regulatory compliances. This assignment enabled the NASA JPL team to work in India, on prestigious NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) satellite mission launch on July 30, 2025.

* InCorp Team was engaged by NASA JPL for Advisory on Direct Tax & Compliance in line with the India-US Tax Treaty.

The NISAR project is the first joint satellite mission as a collaboration between NASA and ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization). The mission aims to provide critical data on ecosystems, natural hazards, sea level rise, and the effects of climate change.

InCorp Advisory advised the NASA's JPL on the analysis of tax framework, including technical interpretation of the India-US DTAA, and guided the appropriate tax treatment and compliance requirements in India. InCorp Advisory delivered comprehensive tax advisory and compliance solutions NASA's JPL and its employees.

Bhavesh Gandhi, Co-founder and Head of Advisory and Compliance at InCorp Advisory (India), said, "We are privileged to support the NISAR mission, a project with far-reaching global impact. This engagement highlights our expertise in managing complex cross-border advisory matters and our commitment to delivering value for global clients operating in India's tax landscape. NASA's decision to continue working with InCorp is a strong endorsement of our secure data systems, uncompromising client confidentiality, and robust processes."

About InCorp Advisory

InCorp Advisory (India), an Ascentium Group Company, offers services across Strategy, Consulting, Compliance, Taxation, Sustainability, Risk, and Outsourcing for clients around the world. InCorp India operates from offices in Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, New Delhi, and GIFT City in India. InCorp Global is a part of Ascentium Group, a global business services platform with more than 2,300 professionals across 22 markets and 5 continents.

About NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL)

About Formed in 1936, the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory is a federally funded research and development center managed for NASA by the California Institute of Technology (Caltech.) JPL joined NASA as an FFRDC when the agency was founded in 1958. Today, JPL leads innovation, implementing programs in planetary exploration, earth science, space-based astronomy and technology development while applying its capabilities to technical and scientific problems of national significance.

About NASA

Established in 1958, NASA is an independent agency of the US federal government responsible for the United States' civil space program, aeronautics research and space research. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., NASA leads most of America's space exploration programs and currently supports the International Space Station (ISS). The agency's day-to-day work is carried out in laboratories, on airfields, in wind tunnels, in control rooms, and in other NASA facilities. This work is distributed across nine Centers, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory and seven test and research facilities located around the country. More than 18,000 people work for NASA, while many more work as government contractors. The combined workforce represents a wide variety of jobs.

