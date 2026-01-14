Nash Energy Commissions Prismatic Battery Pack Line Strengthening India's Energy Storage Ecosystem

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 14: Continuing its commitment to building world-class energy solutions, Nash Energy has commissioned a 2 GWh fully automated prismatic battery pack manufacturing line at its state-of-the-art facility in Dobbaspet, Bengaluru.

The multi-form factor production line is capable of manufacturing battery packs ranging from 100 Ah to 314 Ah and represents the first phase of the company's roadmap to establish a cumulative 10 GWh battery pack manufacturing capacity over the next five years.

The newly commissioned automated battery pack line will primarily cater to the battery energy storage system (BESS), electric vehicle, material handling equipment, and electric bus and truck segments. The facility is equipped with advanced manufacturing technologies and stringent quality control systems to ensure that all 'Made in India' products meet global performance and safety standards.

With India making strong progress towards achieving its target of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, energy storage has emerged as a critical enabler of the renewable transition. Nash Energy aims to play a pivotal role in making the country self-sufficient in advanced energy storage solutions.

According to NITI Aayog, as of November 2025, Indiathe world's third-largest electricity producer and consumercontinues to rely heavily on fossil fuels for power generation, with coal accounting for 67.77 percent of the energy mix, while solar and wind together contribute around 15 percent. As the share of renewable energy accelerates, the demand for reliable energy storage solutions is expected to grow exponentially.

Nash Energy has already created history by becoming the first company to mass-manufacture LFP cells in India. Building on this foundation, and in addition to its existing R&D centre in Japan, the company is setting up a dedicated India Engineering Centre to further strengthen the country's fast-growing energy storage ecosystem.

"We are making long-term investments to build indigenous capabilities and make India self-sufficient in energy storage technologies," said Sanjay Wadhwa, Chairman, Nash Energy. "The country currently lacks adequate R&D depth in this domain, and our focus is on building a strong foundation that can support India's clean energy ambitions."

"As renewable energy becomes a larger part of the national grid, a robust energy storage ecosystem is not optionalit is essential," he added.

Industry estimates further reinforce this opportunity. According to the India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA), BESS capacity additions in India are expected to increase nearly tenfold to approximately 5 GWh from 507 MWh. MarkNtel Advisors projects the Indian BESS market to reach USD 1.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27 percent.

Nash Energy is part of NASH Group and is India's first mass-scale LFP cell manufacturer with a manufacturing unit in Bengaluru. It is a leader in renewable energy solutions, committed to delivering sustainable power technologies globally. It also owns a R&D Centre in Japan and concentrates on making India self-reliant in the energy storage sector.

