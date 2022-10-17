National Crafts Museum hosts a marvellous display of Contemporary Art - 'Rangsutra' by renowned artists

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal inaugurated 'Rangsutra' A Contemporary Art Exhibition at National Crafts Museum, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on October 15, 2022.

Ved Nayar, Jatin Das, Naresh Kapuria, Asit Kumar Patnaik, Gopal Namjoshi, Shampa Sircar Das, K. K. Gandhi, Nibedita Pattnaik, Ramchandra Pokale, Pradosh Swain, Niren Sengupta, Gogi Saroj Pal, Tapan Dash, Farhad Hussain, Nupur Kundu, Kumar Vikas Saxena, Shubhra Chand, Suvajit Samanta, Lipishree Nayak, Anup Kumar Chand and Archana Singh along with other artists of the country are displaying 40 paintings and 4 Sculptures of different styles.

The Minister in his address said that it's a moment of pride that the artists of this class decided to display their paintings for public viewing in this museum. The National Crafts Museum is supported by Ministry of Textiles, Govt. of India to promote Indian Handicrafts and Handlooms. Although the traditional folk paintings of the country is on permanent display in the museum, thanks to Archana Singh, Curator of this exhibition, who by dint of her hard persuasion brought these contemporary artists to this museum.

For the first time such a marvellous display of contemporary art has been done in this museum. The paintings are part of India's rich culture and heritage.

Shantmanu, IAS, Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles and other senior officials of Govt. of India along with some renowned and eminent persons were also present during the inauguration. The exhibition will remain open for the public from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm till October 30, 2022.

The National Handicrafts and Handlooms Museum, popularly known as the National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy, celebrates the rich, diverse, and practising craft traditions of India.

