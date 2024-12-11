National Maritime Heritage Complex a monumental tribute to India's maritime history: Union Minister Sonowal

New Delhi [India], December 11 : The development of the National Maritime Heritage Complex at Gujarat's Lothal is set to serve as a monumental tribute to India's ancient maritime history, bringing to life the technological advancements, trade routes, and cultural exchanges, that our ancestors pioneered, Union minister for ports and shipping Sarbananda Sonowal said Wednesday.

Speaking at the India Maritime Heritage Conclave held in the national capital, the Union minister said the development of NMAC aligns perfectly with the prime minister's vision of a new India where the country is not only reclaiming its past and at the same time preparing for a future where it can be a dominant force in the maritime sector.

"Lothal, one of the important Harappan cities, was a thriving maritime hub over 5000 years ago, the national maritime heritage complex will serve as a monumental tribute to India's ancient maritime history, bringing to life the technological advancements, trade route, and cultural exchanges, that our ancestors pioneered," he added.

The Union Cabinet in October approved the development of National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal, Gujarat. The project will be completed in two phases. The Cabinet also accorded in-principle approval for Phase 1B and Phase 2, as per master plan by raising funds through voluntary resources/ contributions and their execution after raising of the funds.

Construction of Light House Museum under Phase 1B will be funded by Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships (DGLL).

As per the vision of the Prime Minister to showcase 4,500 years old maritime heritage of India, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterway (MoPSW) is setting up a world-class National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was also present at the conclave today. Speaking at the occasion he said the musem was India's commitment to owning its sea legacy.

"Our maritime heritage is inextricably woven into the fabric of India ancient civilisation. Southern dynasties like the Cholas revolutionised maritime commerce. The national maritime heriitage complex in Lothal exemplies the very commitment of owning our sea legacy. It is gratifying to note that this is one of the several initiatives taken by the government is past decade in these directions. The maritime sector facitates and extraordinary 95% of India trade volume. India is a strategically developing its blue economy," he said.

The objective of this conclave is to delve into India's past maritime heritage through insightful sessions, discussions and compelling narratives that highlight the lives of coastal communities, trade routes, and pivotal maritime events that have played a vital role in shaping its cultural and economic trajectory.

Spread across two days at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, the conclave features a series of sessions exploring diverse themes, from ancient trade networks to contemporary maritime advancements.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor