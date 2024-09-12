Nations Plenary Health and Research Summit 2024 (NPHRS) Successfully Hosted Its Inaugural Event at Bharat Mandapam - IECC, Government of India, New Delhi

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 12: In a groundbreaking event, the First International Health Professionals Honors Ceremony under the Nations Plenary Health and Research Summit 2024 (NPHRS'24) was hosted at the prestigious Bharat Mandapam - IECC, Government of India, New Delhi. The event, jointly organized by not-for-profit organizations Lakshya Samiti and Inner Foundation (IF) Earth, celebrated the outstanding contributions of health professionals across the globe in the fields of health research, outreach, and service.

Key Moments from the Ceremony:

* "Don't be just another face in the crowd, be different, be you," remarked Dr. Sagar Goyal, Health Research Honoree, inspiring fellow professionals to stand out through innovation.

* "Authentic research contributions matter, not paid authorships," emphasized Dr. Tirath Daishik Patel, Health Research Honoree, stressing the importance of genuine research.

* "This is not just an event, this is history in the making," declared Dr. Suyash Litoriya, Founder, Executive Director & President of NPHRS'24, underscoring the significance of the ceremony.

* Dr. Lalima Gupta (Director) shared her insights: "It is human psychology to seek validation and appreciation as motivation, and this event provides that opportunity."

* "Professionalism, communication, and ethics are qualities that we cannot afford to compromise at NPHRS," said Dr. Umar Khan, Marketing Director.

* "A grand event at a grand venue," noted Dr. Sarthak Jain, Hospitality Director.

* "Lights, Camera, Action!" added Dr. Rishabh Rajpurohit, Technical Director, encapsulating the vibrancy of the occasion.

Presiding Dignitaries at the event included Dr. Vikas Leelavati BalaSaheb Jadhav and Dr. Saurabh Dixit, both renowned figures in the medical fraternity.

Categories of Honors and Awardees:

1. Health Service Honors:

Dr. Devinder Kumar Suhag was awarded for his unwavering dedication to providing high-quality, affordable healthcare services. His commendable service to the Indian Army further exemplifies his commitment to public welfare.

2. Health Research Honors:

Honorees including Dr. Tirath Daishik Patel, Dr. Sagar Goyal, Dr. Amanpreet Singh Wasir, Dr. Tarun Kumar Suvvari, Dr. Dattatreya Mukherjee, and others were recognized for advancing medical research by bridging significant gaps in existing literature.

3. Health Outreach Honors:

Health professionals like Dr. Naman Pujeri, Dr. Abhinav Prakash, Dr. Shubham Likhar, Dr. Sameer Khan, Dr. Jatoth Surendar, and Dr. Ridham Nimavat were acknowledged for their tireless efforts in promoting health education and conducting welfare activities through health camps and outreach initiatives.

4. Letters of Appreciation:

Health professionals celebrated for their outstanding interest and contributions to medical education included Dr. Achintya Jain, Dr. Ayesha Rehman, Dr. Areeba Afreen, Dr. Alina Hasan, and Dr. Sehla Khan.

For more information about the event and the honorees, visit: https://nphrs.com/nphrs-2024/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor