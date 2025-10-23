Nationwide Recognition for India's Best DJs and DJanes at SOS Nitelife's King of Mashups 2025 & Queen of Mashups 2025

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23: In a heartfelt celebration of talent and dedication, SOS Nitelife one of India's premier platforms promoting nightlife and entertainment culture has honoured India's top DJs and Djanes city wise with specially crafted appreciation plaques. This initiative stands as a tribute to their relentless passion, creative excellence, and immense contributions to the art of music and live entertainment.

SOS Nitelife - Synergy of Services Nitelife Pvt. Ltd., conceptualised by Mr. Chand Seth, Chairman & Managing Director, has been a trailblazer in recognizing and promoting India's entertainment talent through its flagship properties, King of Mashups & Queen of Mashups. The platform celebrates the India's most talented and influential DJs and Djanes, acknowledging their role in shaping India's vibrant nightlife and music scene.

Over the years, King of Mashups and Queen of Mashups have evolved into highly respected recognitions within the Indian music fraternity. The 2025 edition continued this legacy by honouring the best DJ talent from across the nation, individuals who have captivated audiences with their powerful performances, innovative mashups, and distinctive musical styles.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Lina Ingle, Co-Founder & Director of SOS Nitelife- Synergy of Services Nitelife Pvt. Ltd, said:

"At SOS Nitelife, we believe in celebrating the artists who bring life to music and energy to audiences. King of Mashups and Queen of Mashups are not just titles, they are acknowledgments of hard work, creativity, and the spirit of music that unites people across boundaries."

This year, SOS Nitelife also proudly recognized DJ Aashika Mirza from Mumbai as the Best Djane of India 2025, and DJ Aziz from Kolkata as the Best DJ of India 2025, honouring their exceptional artistry, nationwide influence, and contribution to India's music culture.

The awards were meticulously coordinated by Ms. Sakshi Kurne - Senior Brand Manager of

SOS Nitelife, along with an eminent jury comprising experts from the music and DJ fraternity, ensuring a fair and credible selection process that truly celebrated artistic excellence.

The recognition also highlights SOS Nitelife's continued commitment to fostering India's music and nightlife ecosystem by offering a credible platform that values artistry, consistency, and innovation.

With over 24 years of experience and more than 1,500 successful corporate events across India, based in Mumbai, SOS Nitelife continues to set benchmarks in the event and entertainment industry, blending creativity with professionalism to deliver unforgettable experiences.

Queen of Mashups - Best Female Djanes Pan India 2025

(Awardee List in alphabetical order)

* Djane Esha - Best Djane Bengaluru 2025

* Djane Priti - Best Djane Bhubaneshwar 2025

* Djane Barkha - Best Djane Delhi 2025

* Djane Blink - Best Djane Goa 2025

* Djane Hims - Best Djane Gujarat 2025

* Djane Mini - Best Djane Guwahati 2025

* Djane Sufi - Best Djane Hyderabad 2025

* Djane Joyu - Best Djane of Indore 2025

* Djane Nishi - Best Djane Kanpur 2025

* Djane Tani - Best Djane Kerala 2025

* Djane Koyel - Best Djane Kolkata 2025

* Djane Liza - Best Djane Meghalaya 2025

* Djane Pearl - Best Djane Mumbai 2025

* Djane Riana - Best Djane Nagpur 2025

* Djane Sonee - Best Djane Pune 2025

* Djane Yoshika - Best Djane Ranchi 2025

* Djane Rislyn - Best Djane Tripura 2025

King of Mashups - Best Male Djs Pan India 2025

(Awardee List in alphabetical order)

* DJ Dynaad - Best DJ Agartala 2025

* DJ Harsh Bhutani - Best DJ Bengaluru 2025

* DJ Abhishek - Best DJ Bhubaneshwar 2025

* DJ Rawhul - Best DJ Chandigarh 2025

* DJ Ajee - Best DJ Chennai 2025

* DJ Gauti - Best DJ Coimbatore 2025

* DJ Sunny Grover - Best DJ Delhi 2025

* DJ Rocky - Best DJ Dhanbad 2025

* DJ Saj Akhtar - Best DJ Goa 2025

* DJ Glory - Best DJ Gujarat 2025

* DJ Fengshu - Best DJ Guwahati 2025

* DJ Piyush Bajaj - Best DJ Hyderabad 2025

* DJ Vaibhav - Best DJ Indore 2025

* DJ Kichh - Best DJ Kolkata 2025

* DJ Divesh - Best DJ Lucknow 2025

* DJ Joe - Best DJ Mangaluru 2025

* DJ Shouki - Best DJ Mumbai 2025

* DJ Gee - Best DJ Navi Mumbai 2025

* DJ Banger Sandy - Best DJ Nagpur 2025

* DJ Spinmasterkaz - Best DJ Pune 2025

* DJ AD - Best DJ Siliguri 2025

* DJ Bass Banger - Thane 2025

* DJ VVN - Best DJ Trichy, Tamil Nadu 2025

* DJ Heet - Best DJ Vadodara 2025

For more updates on King of Mashups and Queen of Mashups and upcoming initiatives, follow @sosnitelife on social media.

For Services or Sponsorship of events, SOS Nitelife can be contacted on +91 9820011180,

+91 9820011190

Email: Sales@sosnitelife.com

Website: www.sosnitelife.com

