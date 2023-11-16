NBA and NEWJ Announce Multi-Year Collaboration to Create Localized Digital Content for Fans Across India

ATK

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16: The National Basketball Association (NBA) and New Emerging World of Journalism (NEWJ), one of India's fastest growing media-tech companies, today announced a multiyear collaboration to create localized short-form digital NBA content for fans across India.

Through the collaboration, NEWJ will produce and distribute a variety of short-form NBA content, including game highlights, original programming, lifestyle stories and other behind-the-scenes footage, on its social media accounts across Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, X and YouTube. The content will be available in 13 languages - Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu and Malayalam - bringing the league closer to its pan-Indian fanbase.

"Coming off our most-watched season ever in India, there is incredible demand for localized NBA content from fans across the country," said NBA India Business Head of Global Partnerships and Media Sunny Malik. "With digital platforms at the forefront of content consumption, we're excited to work with NEWJ to deliver the stories of the game, including engaging lifestyle content, to our passionate Indian fanbase in their preferred languages on the devices they use the most."

"There's never been a more exciting time to work with the NBA in India," said Kunal Chaudhary, co-founder & COO, NEWJ. "We are always looking for new ways to add value for our audience, and this collaboration creates a myriad of opportunities to do just that. By leveraging the NBA's vast content network, we are committed to telling stories that matter with authenticity and passion that will not only elevate the NBA's visibility but also foster a deeper connection between fans and the sport across the country."

The 2023-24 NBA season is airing live in India on Sports18-1, Sports18 Khel, JioCinema and NBA League Pass, the league's premium live game subscription service available via the NBA App.

For more information about NEWJ, visit https://thenewj.com/. Fans in India can follow the NBA on Facebook (Facebook.com/NBAIndia), Instagram (@NBAIndia and @NBAStyle_in for everything style related), X (@NBAIndia) and download the NBA App for the latest news, updates, scores, stats, schedules, videos and more.

