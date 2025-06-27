NBA and Skechers collaborate to launch season two of Hoop Nation Docuseries in India

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27: The National Basketball Association (NBA) in collaboration with Skechers, a global performance and lifestyle footwear and apparel brand, today announced the launch of the second season of 'Hoop Nation,' a four-part lyrical docuseries showcasing inspiring basketball stories from across India. Skechers is serving as Presenting Partner of the docuseries, which is available now on the NBA India YouTube channel (@NBAIndiaOfficial) along with accompanying music videos. Four-Part Lyrical Docuseries on the NBA India YouTube Channel Features Inspiring Basketball Stories from Across the Country Through New-Age Indian Hip-Hop.

Building on the success of its first season, Hoop Nation season two tells the stories of Ishrat Akhter, an international wheelchair basketball player from Baramulla, Kashmir; Deepak P. Babu, a passionate fan, mentor and content creator from Alappuzha, Kerala; the Lao family, a father-daughter duo from Kolkata's Indo-Chinese community; and Farooque Shaikh, a dedicated mentor from Mumbai's Nagpada neighborhood. Each player wears innovative Skechers Basketball shoes designed for 'Comfort that Performs®'.

The second season of Hoop Nation features new-age Indian hip-hop artists driving the storytelling: Straight Outta Srinagar (SOS), the talented duo at the forefront of Kashmir's underground music scene; ThirumaLi, a powerhouse in the Malayalam hip-hop community; EPR Iyer, a seasoned voice from Kolkata and a pioneer in the Indian hip-hop movement; and QK, a rising star from Mumbai known for her unique fusion of rapping and singing. Through their powerful, original lyrics and beats, these artists showcase the challenges and triumphs of players, fans and coaches from Alappuzha, Kashmir, Kolkata and Mumbai who have used basketball to shape their communities and inspire the next generation of athletes.

"Hoop Nation season two embodies the spirit of basketball in India - a game that unites, inspires, and drives change," said NBA Asia Head of Strategy and NBA India Country Head, Rajah Chaudhry. "Skechers shares the NBA's goal of growing basketball in India and providing fans and players across the country with more opportunities to engage with the league and the game. With Hoop Nation season two, we are bringing authentic stories of resilience and passion to the forefront and engaging the growing Indian basketball community in a new and creative way."

"At Skechers, we believe in the transformative power of sport to inspire communities and drive long-term impact," said Rahul Vira, CEO of Skechers South Asia Pvt. Ltd. "Our continued association with the NBA through initiatives like Hoop Nation and the ACG Jr. NBA program highlights our commitment to fostering the growth of basketball in India at every level. Our roster of elite NBA pros like Joel Embiid and Julius Randle have brought the 'Comfort That Performs' of Skechers Basketball to their game. At the same time, we're empowering the next generation of Indian players by providing them with innovative, high-performance footwear and apparel that will help them dominate on the court. This collaboration supports our mission to amplify local talent, elevate authentic stories, and take the development of basketball to the next level across the country."

Skechers also served as the official kit partner of the ACG Jr. NBA program, a nationwide 3v3 tournament for the top U-14 players across India and the largest school-based basketball program in the country, which reached more than 4,000 youth from more than 500 schools across India last year. This collaboration across original content and grassroot development continues an ongoing first-of-its-kind association for Skechers in the region.

