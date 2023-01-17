Nelson Mandela Noble Peace Award 2023 scheduled on Jan 24, 2023, Hotel Orchid -Mumbai

Nelson Mandela Noble Peace Award 2023 is a non-organization that helps to recognise those who have given their life to social, medical, business, science, education, and various fields and also to those who have made a contribution to society and built up their power towards the people.

Their constant humility and significant effort is to felicitate them for their effortless contribution and recognizing them with this Nobel peace award this Noble work will give them and others inspiration to work more towards society and encourage the youth generation with their Nobel work so that everyone can be responsible towards the development of the society.

Nelson Mandela Noble Peace Award 2023 offers special gratitude to Techno Suhai Learning Council and Jitendra Bhalladakar and Dr Upsana Halwal.

The chief Guests who will be a part of this prestigious award ceremony are-amid sources are:-

Sheikh Rashid Bin Majid Al Mualla Ruling Family Member (UAE)

Swami. Gyananand Saraswathy Maharaj Trambkeshwar Jyotirling

Kailash Choudhary Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare

Mahima Chaudhary Indian Bollywood Actress

Arshi Ayub Mohamed Zaveri Royal Family Member of Dubai

Major General Ajay Pal Singh (Retired) Vishisht Seva Medal Founder and Director of Ayaansh Leadership Academy

Isha Kopikar Actress, Model

Capt.(Dr.) AD Manek Chief Pilot Instructor Pride of Maharashtra

Capt. Gopi Shetty Captain Superintendent Sea Scouts India.

Anees Bazmee Indian Film Director

Nabh Kumar -Director Bollywood

Dr Deepak Sawant Founder Chairman Sadgati Social Foundation

Karishma Halwai Actor, Choreographer, Model, Social Worker

Nabh Kumar Bollywood Director

Sandip Soparrkar Dancer, Choreographer

Bosco Martin Dancer, Choreography

Preeti Jhangiani & Praveen Dabbas (Bollywood Powerful Couple)

Sudhanshu Pandey, Indian Bollywood Actor

On Speaking with the Magnificent Founder and Chairman Doctor Raj Kumar Tak, he says he is geared up for the launch and looking forward to it. Additionally he stated that the award is a also a medium to pay homage to the great freedom fighter, Babu Shyam Narayan Singh on his 123rd birth anniversary, so it's a special occasion on many fronts.

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor