Nephrologist Dr Anuja Porwal decodes relationship between Diabetes and Kidney Disease

Diabetes is one of the leading causes of Kidney Diseases. Approximately 40-60 per cent of new cases of kidney disease are secondary to diabetes. Several research and studies suggest that control of high blood sugar is one of the vital factors in slowing this deadly disease, as per Dr Anuja Porwal there is enough data to suggest that Kidney disease in people having diabetes is multifactorial still persistent uncontrolled sugars is one of the most important risk factor for kidney disease. If these risk factors are compounded by the presence of other risk factors like presence of uncontrolled Hypertension kidney disease can progress very fast, as hypertension causes vascular changes in the blood vessels of kidneys.

Most Doctors, throughout the world, suggest diagnosing kidney diseases at the earliest. The reason for the same is that the sooner it gets detected, the faster Doctors can retard its progression and prolong life of kidney by avoiding kidney failure or end-stage renal disease. Dr Anuja Porwal, highly experienced doctor and working as Additional Director Nephrology and Renal transplant in Delhi NCR states that some of the early signs that kidneys are being affected in diabetic patient leading to Diabetic kidney disease include the occurrence of high blood pressure, development of swelling over the body specially on legs, severe leg swelling, leakage of protein or microalbumin in the urine. Later on, there is deranged kidney function tests represented by raised urea and creatinine.

Dr Anuja Porwal states that the treatment for kidney disease includes strict control of blood pressure and blood sugar levels. Additionally, the treatment also includes taking the right nutrition and avoiding prolonged usage of painkillers or over the counter medicines or any other drug that may damage the kidneys.

Currently, Dr Anuja Porwal is among the finest Nephrologists across the country with 12 years of experience.

This story is provided by TPT.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/TPT)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor