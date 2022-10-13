Nesa Medtech pioneers a scar-less solution for uterine fibroids

October 13: Nesa Medtech, a medical device startup, has developed a novel scar-less solution for treating symptomatic uterine fibroids. It is the result of extensive research for many years. The procedure involves shrinking the fibroids using thermal energy performed under patented real-time image guidance and navigation system.

Medication is the first line of treatment; unfortunately, it is effective only in a small subset, i.e., less than 25% of cases. This makes the various surgical procedure the solution to treat fibroids. Unfortunately, hysterectomy, i.e., removal of the uterus, is the most common solution. This procedure is considered a major surgery that needs a long recovery time, usually a few weeks and has very high morbidity.

There is a huge clinical need for an alternative to the current surgical method that significantly reduces the risks associated with the remedy of uterine fibroids. This is where the Nesa Medtech solution comes in. The scar-less solution promotes quicker recovery, has no surgical infection risk, and preserves the uterus.

Sreekar Kothamachu, the Founder & CEO of Nesa Medtech, has more than 15 years of experience in the field. He realized uterine fibroids are significantly reducing women’s quality of life. He says, “The socio-economic burden of the problem is a much bigger problem than breast and cervical cancer.” This led Sreekar and his team to look for an efficient, safe, and scar-less solution. This revolutionary scar-less solution would help women with symptomatic fibroids recover quickly and preserve the uterus.

Nesa Medtech is a proud alumnus of various global accelerator programs such as Medtech Innovator, Mass Medic Ignite, and, recently, M2D2 Impact. Although Nesa Medtech feels highly honored by the support coming their way, they understand the actual recognition is to be able to transform women’s health globally.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours



Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor