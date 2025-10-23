Netcore Cloud's Agentic Marketing 2025: Global Marketing Leaders to Shape the Future of AI-Driven Brand Experiences

HT Syndication

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23: Netcore Cloud, in partnership with Google Cloud and curated by ET BrandEquity, announces a stellar lineup of global and Indian marketing leaders for Agentic Marketing 2025, the world's premier summit on AI-powered, autonomous marketing.

The summit will feature an extraordinary mix of visionaries, innovators, and marketing practitioners from top global and Indian brands, including Google Cloud, Meta, Deloitte, EY, Shopify, and leading Indian companies like HDFC Securities, Zepto, UNIQLO, and Mamaearth. Together, they will explore how AI-driven strategies are transforming the way brands engage with customers from personalized shopping experiences on Shopify, to enterprise-wide AI adoption led by Deloitte and EY, and hyper-personalized consumer engagement at Meta.

"Agentic Marketing represents the next great leap in how brands connect with customers where autonomous AI doesn't replace human creativity, but amplifies it," said Rajesh Jain, Founder & MD, Netcore Cloud. "This summit is about reimagining marketing as an intelligent, self-learning ecosystem, one that empowers marketers to move from manual orchestration to continuous, AI-driven impact."

From strategy to execution, attendees will gain insights from experts actively shaping AI-led marketing ecosystems: how enterprises like Meta and Shopify leverage AI for personalized experiences, how consulting leaders at Deloitte and EY enable brands to embed AI into marketing operations, and how trailblazing Indian companies are reimagining engagement, loyalty, and growth in a hyper-connected world.

Adding a refreshing dimension to the stage, Aiyyo Shraddha, acclaimed stand-up comedian and content creator, will bring her signature wit and storytelling flair to the summit. Through humour and sharp cultural insight, she will spotlight the human side of marketing in an increasingly AI-led world, reminding audiences that creativity, empathy, and authenticity remain at the heart of every meaningful brand connection.

Featured Speakers Leading the Conversation:

* Rusty Warner, VP Principal Analyst, Forrester

* Krishnan Chatterjee, Head of Marketing, Google Cloud India

* Siddharth Ananth, Head - Digital Platforms, Bajaj Finserv

* Rahul Talwar, CMO & CCO, Axis Max Life Insurance

* Anand Ramanathan, Partner & Consumer Industry Leader, Deloitte South Asia

* Dinesh Mishra, Partner, Consulting Services, EY India

* Jaimit Doshi, Founder, Metuzi.ai

* Vinay Singh, Co-Founder & Partner, Fireside Ventures

* Nidhi Rastogi, Marketing Director, UNIQLO

* Harleen Bhatti, VP - D2C, Honasa Consumer (Mamaearth)

The summit will also feature leaders from WhatsApp, HDFC Securities, Zepto, Lodha Group, and several other marquee brands, sharing real-world insights on leveraging AI for personalization, customer trust, brand growth, and innovation at scale.

Agentic Marketing 2025 will showcase how AI-led agents autonomously craft customer journeys, optimize every touchpoint in real time, and accelerate growth. The summit will unveil the Agentic Marketing Stack, a roadmap for marketers to lead with intelligence, agility, and measurable impact. The day concludes with the Agentic Disruptors 30 Awards, honouring India's most transformative AI-driven marketing initiatives.

