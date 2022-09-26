Netra Cooper felicitated as Trendsetter 2022 by Maharashtra Times for best career counseling platform in India

September 26: Career counseling helps people tackle the challenges in achieving success in their careers. In a moment of pride for the career counseling industry, Ms. Netra Cooper has been recognized as Trendsetter 2022. She is the founder of one of India’s best career counseling platforms, Careerunway.

Something that you can do day in and day out is something you are passionate about. In his 2005 Stanford Commencement Speech, Apple Inc.’s co-founder Steve Jobs spoke on the importance of the right career choices which accelerate professional growth.

Jobs said, “The only way to do great work is to Love what you do. If you haven’t found it yet, Keep Looking. Don’t Settle.”

When you are a student, your only concern is how to develop a successful career. However, finding the right route that leads to career success is in itself a tough job.

What the students need is an expert Career Guide or Counselor who can help them make the right career choice that is fulfilling at the same time. That is what the team at Artificial Intelligence (AI) based career predictor platform Careerunway has been doing for students since Ms. Netra established it in 2021.

A bad decision in your career might not only cost a lot of money, but it can also cost you valuable years of your life. Even in today’s technology-led world, where Google has the answer to almost everything, making sensible choices for your career may be challenging.

Career counselors may assist you in identifying and overcoming hurdles that may be stopping you from attaining your career objectives by giving direction and assistance. Career Guides assist students in identifying their strengths and limitations and matching them with their talents and interests to find the greatest career fit for them.

But, Census reports suggest that 630 million of the Indian population are pre-professionals. The workforce of counselors required to manage this is estimated at 1.5 million, against a career counselor availability of around 15 thousand.

To fill this gap, Careerunway also provides an opportunity for all the people who have a passion for helping students and working professionals choose the right career. These people include anyone from individuals, and coaching class owners, to parents and teachers. Careerunway provides them with training and certification to become Career Guides through its flagship program, Certified Career Planning Guru [CCPG].

In doing so, Careerunway solves a major problem by not only guiding students towards the right career but also providing employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for CCPGs. It is indeed one of India’s best career counseling platforms.

It is noteworthy that Netra Cooper has made a fantabulous effort to combine science and 4-generation technology to solve these two major concerns through Careerunway.

For making Careerunway one of India’s best career counseling platforms, Ms. Netra was felicitated by Maharashtra Times and Times Interact as Trendsetter 2022 at Novotel Hotel, Juhu, Mumbai, on August 28, 2022,

The first Chief Guest on this auspicious occasion was a politician and social activist, Mr. Ramdas Athavale, who is the President of the Republican Party of India (A) and is currently serving as Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in the central government. The Second Chief Guest was AdhinathKothare, who is one of the most talented and versatile actors in the Indian movie industry, a producer, and a National Award-winning director. The Third Chief Guest of Honour was Dr.SohiniSastri, one of the top astrologers in the country who has won 3 National Awards in Astrology and has been helping people by solving their problems for more than 15 years now.

Netra Cooper truly deserves to be recognized as Trendsetter 2022 in the field of education and technology. She is an experienced Managing Director with a demonstrated history of working in the e-learning industry. We wish Ms. Netra all the best in her future endeavours. You can visit her website atwww.careerunway.com.

