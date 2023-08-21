Netscribes appoints Soumyajeet Mahapatra as VP, Digital Strategy

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21: Netscribes, a global data, insights, and digital solutions firm, has appointed Soumyajeet Mahapatra as Vice President – Digital Strategy. With almost two decades of experience in big tech automation, digital transformation, and technology adoption consulting, Soumyajeet will be responsible for strengthening the digital and technology roadmap for Netscribes across major global markets. In the past, Soumyajeet has held key positions at firms such as Infosys, TCS, and Cognizant Technologies.

"We are excited to have Soumyajeet join us," said Sourav Mukherjee, Founder and CEO of Netscribes. "His deep understanding of the digital space, combined with his extensive experience in consulting, pre-sales and delivery fulfilment, will help add momentum to our technology and digital business. In today's world, any data business needs to embrace technology, AI and other opportunities out there and not look at them as threats. We are constantly hiring seniors who understand the data landscape from diverse angles and have exposure to larger markets".

"I am honored to join Netscribes and be part of an organization that is forward-thinking, agile, and adapting to ever-changing market trends. I look forward to harnessing the power of digital native technologies and data to provide unparalleled value to clients. It will also be exciting to build new technologies and platforms for our global client base to deliver hi-tech solutions that meet their dynamic business needs," said Soumyajeet.

With a strong background in digital market trends of nearly two decades of driving strategic initiatives and digital technology adoption consulting, Soumyajeet will work closely with customers to improve the overall human experience, harness the power of data & analytics, and drive digital transformation for diverse enterprise environments.

About Netscribes

Netscribes Data & Insights Pvt Ltd is a global data, insights, and digital solutions firm that helps fast-growing firms in the digital economy achieve their strategic growth objectives. Netscribes technology-driven solutions are designed to help modern enterprises thrive in a digital-first world, combat the threat of disruption, and build a competitive advantage. Our expertise lies in gathering data from varied sources, translating it into meaningful information, insights, or content, and using it to enhance customer journeys. Over the last two decades, we have helped both Fortune 500 companies as well as high-potential startups, across a range of industries, including technology, automotive, financial services, healthcare, retail & e-commerce, and CPG, leverage data to tackle disruption, understand evolving customers, and accelerate business growth. For more information, please visit https://www.netscribes.com/

