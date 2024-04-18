"Never compromise on nutritional quality of our products", says Nestle India

New Delhi [India], April 18 : In the wake of recent allegations surrounding the presence of added sugars in infant cereal products, Nestle India has issued a statement defending the nutritional quality and safety of its offerings.

Responding to accusations made by Public Eye, a Swiss investigative organization, Nestle India's spokesperson emphasized the company's unwavering dedication to providing high-quality nutrition to consumers, particularly infants and young children.

Responding toqueries, Nestle India spokesperson, said, "We would like to assure you that our Infant Cereal products are manufactured to ensure the appropriate delivery of nutritional requirements such as Protein, Carbohydrates, Vitamins, Minerals, Iron etc. for early childhood. We never compromise and will never compromise on the nutritional quality of our products. We constantly leverage our extensive Global Research and Development network to enhance the nutritional profile of our products."

Nestle India, while refuting the allegations of non-compliance with WHO guidelines, has assured consumers of its commitment to delivering the best nutrition possible.

The company asserts that it adheres to CODEX standards and local specifications, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements regarding all nutrients, including added sugars.

"Compliance is an essential characteristic of Nestle India and we will never compromise on that. We also ensure that our products manufactured in India are in full and strict compliance with CODEX standards (a commission established by WHO and FAO) and local specifications (as required) pertaining to the requirements all nutrients including added sugars", said Nestle India spokesperson.

He further added, "Reduction of added sugars is a priority for Nestle India. Over the past 5 years, we have already reduced added sugars by up to 30 per cent, depending on the variant. We regularly review our portfolio and continue to innovate and reformulate our products to further reduce the level of added sugars, without compromising on nutrition, quality, safety, and taste."

The controversy stems from a report by Public Eye, which alleges that Nestle's baby food product Cerelac contains an average of nearly 3 grams of sugar per serving, despite stringent guidelines by the World Health Organization (WHO) banning added sugars in such products.

This revelation has sparked concerns among health experts and regulatory authorities, prompting an investigation by India's food regulator, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

However, the report by Public Eye suggests a discrepancy between Nestle's practices in different countries, alleging that the company may be favoring higher-income nations by offering baby food products with no added sugar, while products in low- and middle-income countries contain significant amounts of added sugar.

For instance, Cerelac wheat-based cereals for six-month-old babies sold in Germany and the United Kingdom reportedly contain no added sugar, whereas similar products in countries like Ethiopia and Thailand contain over 5 grams per serving.

The investigation has raised concerns about the potential health implications of increased sugar consumption, particularly in regions where obesity, diabetes, and hypertension rates are already high.

Nestle's spokesperson said, "Nestle India is committed to delivering the best nutrition to our consumers, which we have been doing for over 100 years and would always maintain highest standards of Nutrition, Quality and Safety in our products."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor