New Age of Facial & Mani Pedi Professional Use Products designed for Indian Skin Type by SeaSoul Cosmeceuticals

New Delhi [India], June 17: For over 12 years, SeaSoul® Cosmetics has been a trusted name in the beauty industry, renowned for delivering top-quality skincare products. Their latest monodose professional use facial & mani-pedi range have recently received rave reviews for their effectiveness in enhancing beauty and providing remarkable results. These new age product range is powered by Dead Sea Minerals, Hyaluronic Acid, Aquazly and many more clinically proved ingredients. A trues testament of nature meeting scientific enquiry.

Efficacy Based Facial Kits:

SeaSoul Cosmetics' facial kit collection is designed to cater to diverse skincare needs, especially designed keeping Indian skin textures. The CC Derma Product line along with Cryo Red Carpet & first-ever Monodose-based Brazilian Skin Lightening Clean-up Kit has been talk of the salon industry over last few months.

1. CC Derma Ice Facial: This kit is a comprehensive solution for clear and lightened skin. Utilizing advanced cryotherapy techniques, the CC Derma Ice Facial helps rejuvenate the skin, making it radiant and visibly clearer. Ideal for those looking to enhance their complexion, this facial kit promises a refreshed and lighter skin tone. This 9- step 3-variant range is powered by Korean CICA, Noni Fruit Extract & Glutathione.

2. Cryo Red Carpet DNA Facial: Perfect for special events or when an instant glow is needed, the Cryo Red Carpet DNA Facial provides flawless and lightened skin. Incorporating cutting-edge DNA repair technology, this facial ensures long-lasting beauty and radiance, giving users that coveted red carpet-ready look. This 13-Step luxe facial range give instant hydration and anti-ageing results thanks to Alpha Arbutin, Vitamin C and collagen boosters.

3. Brazilian Skin Lightening Cleanup: The first of its kind a monodose clean up kit for intimate areas. This specialized treatment focuses on intimate areas, designed to lighten and brighten sensitive skin. The Brazilian Skin Lightening Cleanup is essential for those who seek a uniform skin tone in delicate areas, providing effective care and noticeable results. It can be used as pre or post waxing service. This 4-step kit is designed with Korean CICA and Dead Sea Minerals for sensitive areas.

Exceptional Mani-Pedi Treatments

SeaSoul Cosmetics also offers an impressive range of mani-pedi treatments that promise intensive healing and rejuvenation:

1. Dead Sea Anti-Tan Spa Mani-Pedi: This treatment leverages the therapeutic properties of Dead Sea minerals, making it perfect for tan removal and deep healing. It revitalizes the hands and feet, offering a nourishing spa experience that leaves the skin refreshed and renewed. This 6-step rejuvenation kit boasts tan removal and healing.

2. Candle Spa Mani-Pedi: Unique and luxurious, this treatment uses organic body candles to revitalize and rejuvenate the skin. The Candle Spa Mani-Pedi is an indulgent experience, ensuring the skin is left soft, smooth, and glowing with health. This 10-step rejuvenation kit can be used with or without water to remove dead cells.

Spokesperson's Insight

"We are thrilled to introduce our facial kits and mani-pedi treatments, which reflect our dedication to creating effective and innovative skincare solutions" said Manisha Chopra, Co-Founder of SeaSoul Cosmeceuticals. "Our products are not only designed to meet the diverse needs of our clients, but relate back to our core values of constant scientific enquiry to build a bring between science & nature. We believe natural ingredients backed by scientific research can pave the way for "Democratising Beauty" empowering not just the end consumer but all the stakeholders in the product lifecycle."

About SeaSoul Cosmetics

Founded in 2012 the story of SeaSoul is a journey of explorationa quest ignited by a mother's pursuit to alleviate her son's eczema. This pursuit unveiled the wealth of natural remedies provided by the earth. However, it became evident that nature's potential could only be fully realized through the fusion of natural elements and scientific research. We endeavour to serve as the conduit between nature and science. Our mission is to honor nature's purity while advancing responsibly through scientific inquiry, ensuring a harmonious relationship between nature and progress. This philosophy forms the core essence of SeaSoul Cosmetics. Our scientific expertise is not about exploiting nature, but rather, making it a valued partner in our product offerings. We develop our products based on rigorous scientific research and evidence, The company's facial kits and mani-pedi treatments are a testament to this commitment.

Transformative Results

The effectiveness of SeaSoul Cosmetics' products is backed by numerous positive reviews from satisfied customers. Users have praised the facial kits for their ability to rejuvenate and lighten the skin, while the mani-pedi treatments have been lauded for their healing and revitalizing effects.

Discover the transformative power of SeaSoul Cosmetics' facial kits and mani-pedi treatments. To experience unparalleled beauty care, visit official website www.seasoulcosmetics.com to know more about our and explore their extensive range of products designed to meet your skincare needs.

