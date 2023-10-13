New ArisGlobal Office in Mysore Signals Commitment to the Region

PRNewswire

Mysore (Karnataka) [India], October 13: ArisGlobal, the leading provider of life sciences software designed to automate core drug development functions with its LifeSphere® technology platform, recently announced a new office in Mysore, India. The new 22,500-square-foot office located in the Silver Spirit Tech Park features enhanced workspace and state-of-the-art technology.

"The opening of our brand new facility in Mysore is an exciting milestone for ArisGlobal and emphasizes our commitment to operating in India, leveraging into the vast regional engineering talent to build best-in-class products and services for our customers," shared Hemant Aggarwal, Senior Vice President, India Country Head. "This investment is a reflection of our dedication to our employee and customer success, and to provide an environment where we can collaborate and grow to continue to innovate for the life sciences industry."

ArisGlobal designed the new Mysore space with sustainability and collaboration in mind. The majority of the interior materials are recyclable and produced with green energy, and sensors optimize energy and water consumption. Additional enhancements for employees include fitness areas, a multi-cuisine food court, walking track, and more open seating areas.

Earlier this year, the company announced its headquarter relocation to Waltham, Massachusetts, USA. ArisGlobal also recently announced acquisitions of Amplexor Life Sciences and SPORIFY.

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal is the creator of LifeSphere, a market leader in global patient treatment technology solutions that is transforming the way today's most successful life sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan, and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn. www.arisglobal.com.

