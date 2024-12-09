New Batch of Online Undergraduate and Postgraduate Students Graduate from Manipal University Jaipur

NewsVoir

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 9: Manipal University Jaipur organized the 3rd Convocation for its online students on 7th December 2024. The convocation was held for 4,015 students who successfully completed postgraduate programs including MBA (Master of Business Administration), MCA (Master of Computer Applications), MCom (Master of Commerce), and MA JMC (Master of Arts in Journalism & Mass Communication) and undergraduate programs including BBA (Bachelor of Business Administration), and BCA (Bachelor of Computer Applications), through a 100% online mode. The in-person convocation ceremony was held in Jaipur, at the Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ) campus.

As per UGC guidelines, "The online degree is recognized as equivalent to the conventional degrees offered on campuses and students can apply for all job opportunities and higher education as per their eligibility." Manipal University Jaipur launched its first batch of online degree programs in April 2021, and MBA (Master of Business Administration) and MCA (Master of Computer Applications) students who commenced their study in the first batch graduated in December 2023.

The Convocation was inaugurated by Dr N N Sharma, President, Manipal University Jaipur. The event was presided over by other top dignitaries including Dr Mallikarjuna Gadapa -Director, Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE), Dr Nitu Bhatnagar - Registrar, Manipal University Jaipur, and Dr Karunakar A Kotegar - Pro-President, Manipal University Jaipur. The Chief Guest was Mr Anil Vohra - Managing Director, Accenture.

Dr N N Sharma - President, Manipal University Jaipur, addressed the batch of online graduates and said, "At MUJ, we prioritize our students' overall development by providing access to affordable, online education. As of today, 78,000 students have taken admission for our online programs, of which over 6,000 students are from different countries. In addition to our existing offerings in Management, Commerce, Computer Applications, and Mass Communication, we are excited to launch more forward-looking certification programs. I take this moment to congratulate all our online graduates and wish them all the success in their professional endeavors. I am honored to say that we will continue to be a part of your future journeys."

Congratulating the online graduates, the Chief Guest, Mr Anil Vohra - Managing Director, Accenture, said, "My hearty congratulations to all passing online graduates of Manipal University Jaipur. Today is a day of reflection, as it marks the end of an era, and the beginning of something new. On this occasion, I would like to say that whether you are studying, working, researching, or running a business, excellence should be the word people should use to describe you. I would say, don't just excel in your work, excel in your lives as well."

The online graduates comprised of fresh graduates and working professionals from diverse industries and job roles. The graduates were delighted to visit the picturesque Manipal University Jaipur campus and were excited to receive their degree certificates and meet their peers & faculty in person.

Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ) is a NAAC A+ accredited, multidisciplinary university that aims at providing quality education in the online landscape. The online degrees offered by MUJ are UGC-entitled and recognized at par with on-campus degrees. The university offers live classes conducted by expert faculty members at convenient times, to suit the schedules of diverse learners. MUJ's integrated Learning Management System (LMS) gives access to extensive e-learning material, recorded sessions, webinars, doubt clearing sessions, quizzes, assignments, and more. MUJ's online learners are also offered placement assistance in the form of skill assessments & enhancement, industry-readiness sessions, resume building, and virtual placement drives.

MUJ currently offers 8 degrees in the online mode and caters to 78,000+ online learners from 60+ nationalities and from 1500+ towns & cities across India.

