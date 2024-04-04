New FLO Ahmedabad Chairperson Kiran Sewani unveils agenda for 2024

FLO Ahmedabad unveils agenda for 2024

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 4: FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) Ahmedabad, under the stewardship of newly appointed Chairperson Kiran Sewani, unveiled its dynamic agenda for the year 2024 on Thursday.

With a focus on the revival of textile, handlooms, arts and culture, FLO Ahmedabad aims to make a significant impact on various fronts, empowering women and promoting community integration.

One of the key highlights of FLO Ahmedabad's agenda for 2024 includes the 100-day plan aimed at making a difference in the lives of over 2500 women at the grassroots and member levels through various initiatives.

Ms Kiran Sewani, Chairperson of FLO Ahmedabad, said, “Our agenda for 2024 is centred on empowering women and revitalising traditional industries like textiles and handlooms. We are committed to giving more than 100% to all national initiatives of FLO, with a special focus on rural women, and making a meaningful difference in the lives of women we touch. We are also looking to expand FLO Ahmedabad's base by enrolling more members and maximum member integration.”

As a part of its annual agenda, FLO Ahmedabad will work closely with ragpickers to empower them and collaborate with the government to provide e-rickshaws to beneficiaries. FLO Ahmedabad will also undertake an initiative to convert textile waste into products like cloth bags and mattresses, establish two skilling centres in Ahmedabad in collaboration with Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, and empower women self-help groups by training them in making sweets and bakery items and enhancing their participation in dairying and other animal husbandry related vocations.

FLO Ahmedabad's 100-day plan includes a session with monk and motivational speaker Gaur Gopal Das and an icebreaker event for members in April. In May, the planned activities include a talk on khadi, a workshop on the art of Mata Ni Pachedi, and book club reading. In June, members will visit Patan to learn about the famous traditional sarees Patan Patola and visit heritage properties. A sound healing session will also be organised.

As part of its plans for textile and handloom revival, FLO Ahmedabad will adopt a cluster in Muli village to revive Tangaliya weaving craft and support artisans in scaling up their businesses.

“Startups are also one of our key focus areas. We will renew existing MoUs to support startups, especially women-led startups, and continue to handhold and guide them through FLO Ahmedabad mentors,” Ms Kiran Sewani said.

The other proposed activities during the year include a 2-day residential boot camp on women entrepreneurship development, a mentorship certification programme, a masterclass on angel investing, She Rises conclave, and seminars with key industry leaders. In addition, FLO Ahmedabad will also conduct sessions for digital literacy and collaborate with institutions like MICA for skill development programmes. The FLO Bazaar, featuring stalls by members and artisans, fashion show by members, art displays, workshops, and music will also be organised.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor