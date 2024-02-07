New link building enhances passenger connectivity at Bhubaneswar airport

Odisha) [India], February 7 : The inauguration of the new Link Building between Terminal T1 and T2 at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar marks a significant milestone in enhancing passenger convenience and operational efficiency.

The ceremony, held in the presence of V.K. Singh, Hon'ble Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, and other dignitaries, signifies the commitment to modernizing airport infrastructure.

This new facility, spanning 3360 sqm, seamlessly connects T1 and T2, allowing passengers traveling through the International Terminal (T-2) to access Passenger Boarding Bridges (PBB) available in the Domestic Terminal (T-1).

This integration addresses the needs of international airlines and enhances the overall passenger experience.

Key features of the Link Building include an Arrival hall on the ground floor equipped with arrival belts and customs facilities, providing essential services to passengers.

The first floor houses 12 immigration counters and is connected to T1 via an airside corridor, facilitating smooth passenger flow between terminals.

The design of the Link Building incorporates sustainable features such as an insulated roofing system for thermal insulation, LED lighting for energy efficiency, and glazing to minimize heat transfer.

The glass facade, adorned with motifs inspired by the Konark Sun Temple, and earthy interior tones showcase the region's cultural heritage.

The completion of the Link Building, along with the construction of two rotundas for Passenger Boarding Bridge (PBB) installation at T-1, underscores the Airports Authority of India's commitment to expanding aviation infrastructure.

The total cost of construction amounts to Rs 87.21 crore, reflecting investments in improving airport facilities to meet passenger demands and ensure a seamless travel experience.

