New partnership between University of Technology Sydney and Museum of Applied Arts and Science to elevate Australia's creative industries

The University of Technology Sydney (UTS) and the Museum of Applied Arts and Sciences have partnered to create an immersive education and professional hub for the Australian fashion and design industry.

Known as the Creative Industries Academy, the hub is the latest initiative that brings together education and industry in Sydney's rapidly developing Tech Central precinct.

The partnership will expand research and development across the creative sector and give university students the opportunity to plan and deliver major exhibitions alongside creative professionals. The hub's location in Tech Central is key to connecting industry professionals with students from nearby universities.

Tech Central is Australia's newest innovation precinct, bringing together education, creativity and technology across six neighbourhoods at the southern end of Sydney's central business district, including UTS's home suburb of Ultimo.

"Tech Central is fast emerging as a world-class research and commercialisation hub," says UTS Deputy Vice Chancellor of Enterprise Professor Glenn Wightwick.

"The revitalised UTS Campus sits at the heart of this dynamic neighbourhood, positioning us to lead and collaborate on a vast range of research and entrepreneurship opportunities."

The partnership with the Museum of Applied Arts and Sciences is one of a number of collaborations that UTS has recently established within the Tech Central precinct. Other initiatives include the Centre of Excellence in Sustainable Fashion and Textiles, a UTS and TAFE NSW partnership focused on the latest advances in sustainable fabrication, cutting and production.

"Our location in Tech Central is core to our commitment to technology-led social, environmental and technological transformation led by students and researchers alike," Professor Wightwick says.

