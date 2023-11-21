NewJaisa Technologies Limited, Bengaluru, Celebrates Record Diwali Sales

PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 21: NewJaisa Technologies Limited, a Bengaluru-based IT refurbishing company under the leadership of Managing Director Vishesh Handa, proudly announces its unprecedented success with the highest recorded sales during the Diwali month since its inception. This achievement not only underscores the resilience of NewJaisa in the refurbishing sector but also highlights the company's ever-growing momentum and market leadership.

The Diwali season has traditionally been a crucial period for businesses, and NewJaisa Technologies Limited has been able to meet the expectations, marking a significant milestone in its journey. The outstanding performance during this festive season reflects the effectiveness of the company's strategic initiatives, commitment to quality refurbishing, and dedication to providing sustainable IT solutions.

Commenting on this achievement, Vishesh Handa, Managing Director, said: "We are elated to witness this exceptional success during Diwali, a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. At NewJaisa, we take pride in our commitment to environmental sustainability through IT refurbishing. The remarkable Diwali sales reinforce the value of our efforts and motivate us to continue making a positive impact in the IT sector."

The ambitions reflect the company's confidence in its ability to navigate the IT market dynamics, deliver top-notch refurbished products, and contribute significantly to the circular economy.

Key Highlights:

Record Diwali Sales: NewJaisa Technologies Limited achieved its highest-ever sales during the Diwali month, showcasing the growing demand for its refurbished IT products.

Environmental Sustainability: NewJaisa is committed to environmental sustainability through IT refurbishing, reducing electronic waste and promoting a circular economy.

