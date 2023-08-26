NewsX Festival of Ideas: Celebrates and Awards Distinguished Speakers

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 26: On the Second day of the first edition of the NewsX Festival of Ideas, we heard from noteworthy speakers in 25 sessions in a lit-fest-style extravaganza like never before. The event was jam-packed with spellbinding conversations, celebrity sightings, book signings and selfies. The main highlight of the event was the recognition and awards presented to the guest speakers. The event concluded with great enthusiasm and success as it aimed to foster a platform for meaningful conversations, the exchange of innovative ideas, among attendees.

The event, held at The Taj Ambassador at New Delhi, provided a platform for our esteemed guests to share industry insights from their respective fields in a free and open conversation with NewsX. The Festival of Ideas brought together various Speakers from diverse backgrounds, including Politicians & Political Analysts, Celebrities, Authors, Start-up Founders, Defence and Media Experts.

After the event, recognized and honoured participants as a token of appreciation for their dedication and talent. Here’s what some of prominent Thought Leaders, Authors and Luminaries had to say on day two of the Festival of Ideas among others:

‘Part of the objective of the RSS Shakhas is to create a sense of oneness’ American Academic & Author, Walter K. Andersen on ‘RSS from the Outside’

‘The real deterrent measure in this country which is required is to speed up justice’ Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani on Law reforms.

‘Even as astrologer didn’t thought that we will but in 2014 we came in power’ Biplab Kumar Deb, Rajya Sabha MP highlights BJP coming to power in Centre.

‘To implement spirituality in cinema is one of the most difficult to do and to do it like my father its impossible’ Actor Babil Khan while remembering his father late Irfan Khan.

‘Indians are representing on the global scale, we will reach for the stars and not just mars’ Content Creator, Himani Chowdhary.

‘It is our party's tradition that we don't presume or anticipate any decision in advance, we do give suggestions and advice if required’ senior leader Salman Khurshid on decision making in Congress.

‘We need to understand Mahabharata and Ramayana for what they are and not for entertainment purposes’ says Writer Ami Ganatra on significance of Hindu scriptures.

'India is vibrant, inclusive and always forward marching.' Founder Editor of C-Voter, Yashwant Deshmukh shares his idea of India.

‘Before changing the 3 laws, there should have been a public debate & Law Commission should have been involved’ Congress Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha on legal reforms.

‘In India there’s nothing unitary, everything in our country is multiple so how can there be one idea of India, there has to be several ideas of India’ said Vikram Sampath, Indian Historian.

‘In 2024 BJP will win more than 303 seats and NDA will win more than 400 seats’ BJP Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia stakes claim on general elections next year.

As the curtains draw to a close on the captivating event that spanned two enriching days, the Festival of Ideas 2023 stands as a testament to the power of collective wisdom and diverse perspectives. With engaging discussions, thought-provoking sessions, and esteemed speakers, this event has ignited a spark of inspiration that will continue to illuminate minds long after its conclusion. Wishing to see you all in the next edition of the Festival of Ideas.

