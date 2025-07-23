NexGen Energia Collaborates with US-based Organic 121 to Advance Bio-CNG Research and Expand EPC Capabilities

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 23: In a significant Indo-US green energy alliance, NexGen Energia has partnered with US-based Organic 121 to revolutionize Bio-CNG technology and scale sustainable fuel infrastructure. This collaboration marks a major leap in microbial innovation, EPC capabilities, and investment-driven expansion in India's clean energy sector.

Nishant Tiwari & Kishor Panda

In a landmark Indo-US green energy partnership, NexGen Energia Ltd., one of India's foremost Bio-CNG EPC and technology firms, has announced a strategic collaboration with Organic 121 which is a US-based biotechnology company specializing in microbial innovations for waste-to-energy conversion.

This collaboration is aimed at jointly advancing research and technology development of Bio-CNG projects across India and emerging markets. Organic 121, founded by noted biotech entrepreneur Dr. Hemant Gupta, brings about decades of expertise in microbial fermentation and sustainable biotechnologycritical to enhancing yield, plant efficiency, and scalability in Bio-CNG production.

Commenting on the development, *Nishant Tiwari, Director, NexGen Energia*, stated, "We are excited to collaborate with Organic 121. Their technology, combined with the green funds we are receiving, will accelerate our journey to becoming the largest EPC and tech company in the Bio-CNG sector."

As part of its aggressive expansion strategy, NexGen has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with state governments of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Bihar to commission hundreds of Bio-CNG plants. The company is also investing ₹3,000 crore in Gujarat to develop compressed biogas (CBG) and EV infrastructure, and is in advanced discussions for a ₹1,000 crore EV manufacturing hub in Jammu & Kashmir.

This collaboration comes on the heels of a USD $1 billion investment from a Kuwait-based firm, led by CEO Kishor Panda, which in turn boosts the global investor confidence in India's bio-energy future.

"This partnership with Organic 121 represents our commitment to bringing world-class innovation into India's green energy ecosystem. With a shared vision and strong investment backing, we are poised to build one of the world's largest Bio-CNG infrastructures and contribute meaningfully to India's clean energy goals," said Kishor Panda, CEO, NexGen Energia Ltd.

With a vision to commission over 1,000 Bio-CNG plants by 2030 and a total projected investment of more than ₹40,000 crore, NexGen Energia's alliance with Organic 121 marks a major milestone in the journey toward sustainable fuel independence and carbon neutrality.

