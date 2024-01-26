NHDC Corporate Office celebrates 75th Republic Day

PNN

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 26: NHDC Limited, the leading power-producing company in the state of Madhya Pradesh celebrated the country's 75th Republic Day with fervor & enthusiasm on 26th January 2024 at its Corporate Office, Bhopal. The national flag was hoisted by Shri Vijay Kumar Sinha, Managing Director in the presence of all employees and their family members by saluting the tricolor national flag followed by National Anthem collectively. While addressing employees & family members, Vijay Kumar Sinha, Managing Director commemorated and applauded all the freedom fighters, martyrs, and constitution-makers for this day.

On this occasion, while sharing the company's achievements, he congratulated employees for the first phase of the 8 MW solar project in Cultural Heritage City Sanchi, 03 MW project work of which has been completed in Nagori and power generation has also started. The second phase of the 5 MW project work at Gulgaon, is nearing completion. Apart from the above, 88 MW floating solar project at Omkareshwar Reservoir will also be completed by March 2024. The Managing Director shared that the Corporation's proposal for a 640 MW pumped storage project on existing reservoirs is under consideration before the Central Electricity Authority.

The Managing Director appealed the employees to be prepared for future challenges and praised all the employees for their commitment and dedication in producing power thereby energizing the Nation. He wished all the employees and their families on this Republic Day. During the programme, the atmosphere became pleasant with cultural & musical programme.

NHDC Limited is a Joint Venture of NHPC Limited and the Government of Madhya Pradesh, which was established in the year 2000. At present, under its two power stations, Indira Sagar (1000 MW) and Omkareshwar (520 MW), 100 per cent power is being supplied to Madhya Pradesh. NHDC is also now working in solar power projects in the state under New & Renewable Energy production.

