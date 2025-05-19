Nidarshana Gowani Shines at Cannes 2025 in Red Zari Look as Daughter Trishla Celebrates Indian Art

New Delhi [India], May 17: Grace met grandeur as Mrs. Nidarshana Gowani, trustee of the Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust, made a spectacular statement at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. She graced the red carpet in a breathtaking red saree woven with silver zari, intricately embellished with bead and sequin work, handcrafted by local Indian artisans — a proud nod to India's timeless textile heritage and support for grassroots craftsmanship and entrepreneurship.

Marking her fourth appearance at Cannes as a representative of India, Mrs. Gowani chose the powerful symbolism of the red saree to celebrate the spirit of the Indian woman — a bold tribute to love, power, and passion. The color red, in Indian culture, represents auspiciousness and feminine energy. It's the color of beginnings, often worn by brides, and closely associated with sindoor — a symbol of strength, identity, and sacred commitment.

Through her ensemble, Mrs. Gowani honored the true Indian feminist who stands rooted in culture while confidently embracing the global stage. The red and silver weave echoed resilience and grace, reflecting a narrative of strength, beauty, and progress.

Completing her look was “The Majestic Allure” — a one-of-a-kind necklace designed by Gautamm Ghanasingh (GBTBETRUE). Featuring a mesmerizing blend of diamonds and Colombian emeralds, the piece drew inspiration from the cascading waterfalls of India, symbolizing feminine flow and spiritual power. With thousands of hours of meticulous craftsmanship by over a hundred Indian artisans, the necklace stood as a shining testament to the Make in India initiative and the legacy of Indian fine jewellery.

“Adornment isn't just decoration — it's heritage carved in stone,” said Mrs. Gowani. Her appearance was a masterclass in blending cultural pride with global sophistication — a tribute to Indian artisans, a celebration of womanhood, and a bold redefinition of modern luxury with meaning.

Trishla's necklace, too, told a dazzling tale of heritage and identity. Featuring some of the rarest and most exceptional diamonds and Colombian emeralds, the piece was a result of years of design and sourcing. Handcrafted with legacy in mind, not just style, the jewellery celebrated the rare and real gems of India.

In her third appearance on the Cannes red carpet, Trishla chose a clean, minimalist look that reflects the refined elegance of today's Gen Z — all while staying true to her roots and love for GBTBETRUE. Her look perfectly balanced modernity with a sense of tradition, continuing the family's commitment to showcasing India's creative brilliance on a global stage.

