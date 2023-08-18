Nifty, Sensex experience a downward trend amidst market uncertainty

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18 : The stock market witnessed a downturn as both the Nifty and Sensex indices grappled with a challenging trading session. Investors were met with a bearish sentiment as the market struggled to maintain its upward momentum. The stock market experienced a turbulent close on Friday.

The Nifty index initially faced a downward trend, finding support around the 19,250 mark before making a rebound. However, the overall sentiment in the market remains uncertain as it grapples with an ongoing retracement from its recent peak.

The Sensex, India's leading stock market index, concluded the trading session by shedding 281.10 points, settling at 64,869.92. Meanwhile, the Nifty index, a benchmark for the broader market sentiment, saw a decline of 82.90 points, finishing at 19,282.35 at the close of the market.

Among the Nifty-listed companies, a mixed pattern emerged, with 10 advancing, 39 declining, and 2 remaining unchanged.

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Eicher Motors, Maruti, and Britannia emerged as the top gainers, contributing to the positive momentum.

On the flip side, Hero Motocorp, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Hindalco, and Infosys faced notable losses, driving the downward trajectory.

Investors and analysts alike are closely monitoring the market's behaviour, as the ongoing retracement raises questions about the potential bottom.

The trading day's volatility has left many speculating about the market's next moves and the factors influencing these fluctuations.

As the weekend approaches, market participants are left with a sense of anticipation and uncertainty, eager to see how the coming week will unfold in this dynamic financial landscape.

Varun Aggarwal, Founder and MD, Profit Idea, said, “This offers excellent opportunities in selected blue chip, mid and small cap space. Overall market breath is positive inspite of indexes being red. Selected Banking, IT bluechip stocks offer good discount and can be picked up.”

“We continue to focus with bullish bias as long as 18887 levels are not breached on downside. Good OI base at 19000 Nifty levels. Negative global cues are opportunities for investors as Indian outlook looks robust”, said Aggarwal.

The decrease in values can be attributed to a combination of factors, including global economic concerns, fluctuating commodity prices, and domestic economic indicators.

Analysts and investors are keeping a close watch on market dynamics, attempting to gauge whether this downturn is a temporary setback or a potential trend reversal.

Market participants remain cautious as they navigate the uncertain terrain, assessing the impact of these market movements on their portfolios and investment strategies.

As the trading day comes to a close, attention now turns to upcoming market developments and the potential factors that could influence a rebound or further decline in the days ahead.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor