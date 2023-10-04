NIIF launches USD 600 Million India-Japan fund to boost environmental sustainability and Japanese investments

New Delhi [India], October 4 : In a move towards fostering economic cooperation and advancing environmental sustainability, the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) has announced the launch of the India-Japan Fund (IJF).

This USD 600 million fund, established in collaboration with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), signifies a major milestone in the strategic and economic partnership between the Governments of India and Japan, read the Ministry of Finance press release.

"The announcement marks NIIF's first bilateral fund, with the GoI contributing 49 per cent of the target corpus and the remaining 51 per cent contributed by JBIC. The Fund will be managed by NIIF Limited (NIIFL) and JBIC IG (a subsidiary of JBIC) will support NIIFL in promoting Japanese investments in India", said the Ministry of Finance

NIIF Limited (NIIFL) will manage the fund, further solidifying its role as a key player in India's infrastructure development, read the press release.

The primary focus of the India-Japan Fund is to channel investments into environmental sustainability and low-carbon emission strategies, aligning with the growing global concern for climate and environmental conservation.

The fund aims to become a preferred partner for facilitating Japanese investments in India, thus contributing significantly to both nations' economic growth, read the press release.

